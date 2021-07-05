Indian Navy Sailor AA SSR 2021 Recruitment Exam for 2500 Vacancies Begins from Tomorrow: Check 7 Last Minute Tips to Clear Written Exam & PFT

Indian Navy Sailor AA SSR 2021 Recruitment Exam for 2500 Vacancies Begins from Tomorrow: Get the best last-minute tips that will help you in clearing the Indian Navy Sailor AA SSR 2021 Written Exam & PFT which will be conducted from 6 th to 9 th July 2021.

Indian Navy Sailor AA SSR 2021 Recruitment Exam for 2500 Vacancies Begins from Tomorrow: Clearing the Indian Navy Sailor AA SSR 2021 Exam can be a challenge this year as approximately only 10000 candidates have been called for Written Examination and Physical Fitness Test (PFT) due to COVID-19 Pandemic. Indian Navy has shortlisted the candidates for written examination and PFT on the basis of the percentage of qualifying examination (10+2 examination). Below are the important dates for the Indian Navy 2021 AA SSR Recruitment Process:

Indian Navy 2021 Sailor AA SSR Recruitment Important Dates Recruitment Notification Date 22nd April 2021 Online Application Opening Date 26th April 2021 Online Application Closing Date 30th April 2021 Admit Card Release Date 21st June 2021 Indian Navy 2021 AA SSR Written Test & Physical Fitness Test (PFT) Dates 6th to 9th July Indian Navy 2021 AA SSR Merit List Announcement 23rd July 2021 Course Commencement August 2021 Batch

So we have come up with the best last-minute tips which will help you in clearing the Indian Navy Sailor AA SSR 2021 Exam with flying colors:

1. Revise the Syllabus for Written Exam:

The written test will consist of four Sections:

Indian Navy 2021 Recruitment Exam Section Name Written Test (Duration - 1 Hour) English Science Mathematics General Knowledge/ General Awareness

Candidates are advised to revise the important topics and syllabus from the link given below:

2. Time Management

Candidates are advised to allocate proper time to the sections which are their strength areas. They must not give more than one minute to any question while solving them. Instead of getting stuck with a particular question, move to other questions. Candidates must keep track of time during the examination.

3. Practice Previous Year’s Papers

Indian Navy Sailor AA SSR 2021 Written Exam will be conducted in offline mode at different exam centres. Candidates are advised to practice the previous year’s paper thoroughly to buck up their speed of solving paper. Candidates can download the Indian Navy AA SSR Sample Papers from the link given below:

4. Maintain Speed & Accuracy

Candidates must make a note that there are no sectional cut-offs and sectional time limits in the Indian Navy Sailor AA SSR 2021 Exam. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. Candidates must maintain their speed and accuracy while solving the written test.

5. Keep a Check on your Physical and Medical Fitness

It is mandatory for candidates to qualify in Physical Fitness Test (PFT) for selection. The final merit list for AA and SSR will be prepared based on performance in the written examination subject to qualifying Physical Fitness Test (PFT), as follows:

Post Selection Criteria for Final Merit List Artificer Apprentice (AA) Top 600 candidates (approx.) on all India order of merit, who meet the eligibility criteria for AA will be issued call-up letter for final enrolment medical examination at INS Chilka. Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) Approximately 2500 candidates will be issued a call-up letter for the final enrolment medical examination at INS Chilka on the basis of state-wise merit. Note: The cut-off marks for the issue of call-up letter for final enrolment medical examination at INS Chilka may vary from state to state for SSR entry.

Candidates can check the Physical Fitness Test Details from the link given below:

6. Don’t forget your Admit Card, RT-PCR Report of COVID-19 & Original Documents for PFT

Don’t forget to take Admit Card & Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. It is mandatory to submit a negative RT-PCR laboratory report of COVID-19 from the Govt/ ICMR accredited laboratory by candidates at the time of written examination (Report should be dated a maximum of 72 hours prior to reporting date). Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the link given below:

Mobile phones or any other communication devices are not allowed inside the examination premises. Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action including a ban from future examinations.

The original documents uploaded by the candidates during the online filling of application, i.e., Original Certificates, Mark Sheets, Domicile Certificate, and NCC Certificate (if held) are to be brought by the candidates at all stages of recruitment (PFT and Final Enrollment Medical at INS Chilka). If the details provided in the ‘online application’ are not matching with original documents at any stage, the candidature will be canceled.

7. Don’t Take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before the Written Exam & PFT. Giving exams with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and clearing the Indian Navy Sailor AA SSR 2021 Exam.

Last-minute preparation involves brushing up on all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing the written exam with ease. Also, one cannot get selected in the Indian Navy if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to not only study hard for the exams but also keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.