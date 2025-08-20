BMC Debunks Fake Notice About Mumbai School Closures on August 20, 2025

हा संदेश खोटा आहे. बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिकेने आपल्या सोशल मीडियावरून अशी कोणतीही माहिती प्रसारित केलेली नाही. This message is fake. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not issued any such information through its official social media platforms. #MyBMCUpdates … pic.twitter.com/hl0FYRouew

However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made it clear that this communication is fraudulent. According to a statement the civic organization published on X (previously Twitter), “This message is fake. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not issued any such information through its official social media platforms.”

Mumbai Rainfall: Mumbai has seen significant inconveniences due to the three days of nonstop, intense rain. A post stating that schools and institutions in Mumbai and its surroundings would remain closed on Wednesday, August 20, started making the rounds on social media after the rain.

A fake closure notice spreads online:

Additionally, the BMC posted a screenshot of the deceptive message, which appeared to be an authentic post from the verified account of the civic body. According to the bogus letter, schools and institutions would stay closed because the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for exceptionally high rainfall.

The BMC reportedly verified at midnight that the IMD had, in fact, issued an orange alert for Mumbai on August 20 due to severe to very heavy rain in several sites in the city as well as Thane and Palghar districts, according to a PTI report. Raigad district was the sole area under a red alert.

Orange and Red Alert for Mumbai and nearby places

IMD has issued a red alert for heavy rains and thunderstorms in Palghar, Mumbai Suburban, Mumbai City, Thane, Pune, and Raigad, according to the most recent report. Mumbai is expected to get a lot of rain until Thursday, August 21, and rains will likely continue all week, the department has also said. Because of the weather, schools in Thane, Panvel, Lonavala, and Navi Mumbai have been advised to stay closed today. Schools in Mumbai and its suburbs, however, will continue to operate as the BMC has not issued a holiday order of this kind.