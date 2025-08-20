CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025
BPSC TRE Result 2025 Released at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Download NIOS DElEd Result PDF - Link Here

BPSC NIOS Deled Result 2025: Bihar Public Service Commission has declared the Bihar School Teacher Competitive Examination TRE 2.0 Result  for NIOS D.El.Ed.  The subject wise result pdf for the School Teacher Competitive examination 2.0 is available on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check the download link. 

ByManish Kumar
Aug 20, 2025, 11:50 IST
Get all details about BPSC NIOS Deled Result 2025 here

BPSC TRE 2.0 Result 2025: Bihar Public Service Commission has declared the Bihar School Teacher Competitive Examination TRE 2.0 Result for NIOS D.El.Ed on its official website. The subject wise result pdf is available to for all the Teacher posts on the official website. All those candidates who have appeared for the School Teacher Competitive examination 2.0 can check the results pdf available on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC TRE 2.0 Result 2025 Download

The pdf of the subject wise result for NIOS D.El.Ed is available on the official website. You can download the result pdf for all the subjects directly through the link given below-

Result For School Teacher Class 1-5

  General
  Urdu
  Bangla
Result For School Teacher Class 6-8  
  English
  Hindi
  Urdu
  Sanskrit 
  Mathematics & Science
  Social Science 

How To Download BPSC TRE 2.0 Result 2025?

Candidates can check the result after following the steps given below.
Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Step 2: Now moe to the BPSC TRE 2.0 Result link available on the home page.
Step 3: You will get a new page on the official website.
Step 4: Now provide your login credentials and submit and the result will be displayed.
Step 5: Check the result and download the page.
Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference.

