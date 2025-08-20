NIOS Class 12th Chemistry Syllabus for 2025-26 - Download Syllabus and Sample Question Paper FREE!

CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the updated Class 12 syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year. Students preparing for the October examination can access the syllabus and sample papers for their studies.

NIOS 12th Syllabus for Class 2025-26

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the updated Class 12 syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year. Students preparing for the October 2025 examinations should download this new syllabus promptly.

In addition to the syllabus, NIOS offers vital supplementary resources to support student success. To enhance exam preparation, NIOS has provided detailed sample papers and comprehensive question paper designs, which are crucial tools for excelling in the examinations.

Students are strongly encouraged to integrate both the official syllabus and the provided sample papers into their study routine. This integrated approach promotes a comprehensive learning experience. By thoroughly engaging with the syllabus, students can systematically understand the entire curriculum, ensuring no topic is overlooked. Simultaneously, utilizing the sample papers helps students identify frequently tested topics, understand the typical weightage of different sections, and grasp the nuances of the examination pattern. Furthermore, exposure to various question types through the sample papers familiarizes students with the demands of the actual examination, enabling them to strategize their time management and answer presentation effectively.

NIOS Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2025

The NIOS Class 12 Chemistry syllabus for 2025–2026 comprises 32 lessons, divided into two main parts. The syllabus is structured with 40% (12 lessons) allocated to the Tutor Marked Assignment (TMA) and 60% (20 lessons) to the Public Examination. Further details regarding the syllabus modules can be found below the table.

MODULE

(12 lessons)

(20 lessons)

Module I Some Basic concepts of Chemistry 

  

Lesson-1 (Atoms, Molecules and Chemical Arithmetic)

Module II Atomic Structure and Chemical Bonding

Lesson-3(Periodic Table and Periodicity in Properties)  

Lesson-2 (Atomic Structure) Lesson-4(Chemical Bonding)

Module III States of Matter  

Lesson-5 (The Gaseous State and Liquid State)  

Lesson-6 (The Solid State)

Lesson-8 (Colloidal)

Lesson-7(Solutions) 

Module VI Chemical Energetics  

Lesson-10 (Spontaneity of Chemical Reactions)   

Lesson-9(Chemical Thermodynamics)

Module V Chemical Dynamics  

Lesson-11 (Chemical Equilibrium) 

Lesson-14 (Chemical Kinetics)

Lesson-15 (Adsorption and Catalysis)

Lesson-12(Ionic Equilibrium)

Lesson-13(Electrochemistry) 

Module VI Chemistry of Elements 

Lesson 16 (Occurrence and Extraction of Metals)  

Lesson-17 (Hydrogen and s-Block Elements) Lesson-18 (General Characteristics of p-Block Elements) Lesson-20 (p-Block Elements and their Compounds-II) Lesson-21 d-Block and f-Block Elements Lesson-22 ( Coordination Compounds)

Module VII Chemistry of Organic Compounds 

  

Lesson-23 (Nomenclature and General Principles) Lesson-24 (Hydrocarbons) Lesson-25 (Compounds of Carbon Containing Halogens) Lesson-26 (Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers) Lesson-27 (Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids) Lesson-28 (Compounds of Carbon Containing Nitrogen) Lesson-29 (Biomolecules)

Module VIII Chemistry in Everyday Life

Lesson-30(Drugs and Medicines) 

Lesson -32(Environmental Chemistry) 

Lesson-31 (Soaps, Detergents Lesson and Polymers) 

NIOS Class 12th Chemistry Sample Paper 2025-26

NIOS Class 12 Chemistry Sample Paper PDF - Download Here

NIOS Class 12 Chemistry Question Paper Design

Weightage by Objectives

Objective

TOTAL

% of the total marks 

Knowledge

20

25%

Understanding

36

45%

Application

24

30%
 

80

100%

Weightage by type of questions

Forms of Questions

No. of Question

Total Marks  

Objective Type Questions

1 Marks MCQ

2×12=24 Marks Objective type

16


12

16


24

Total

28

40

Subjective Type Questions

    

Very Short Answer (VSA) -

9

18

Short Answer (SA) - 3

4

12

Long Answer (LA) - 5

2

10

Total

15

40

Grand Total

43

80

Weightage by Contents 

Module

Marks

Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry

04

Atomic Structure and Chemical Bonding

10

States of Matter

08

Chemical Energetics

06

Chemical Dynamics 

12

Chemistry of Elements

18

Chemistry of Organic Compounds

18

Chemistry in Everyday Life

04

Total

80

Difficulty Level of the Question Paper

Estimated Level

Marks

Percentage of marks

Difficulty

16

20%

Average

40

50%

Easy

24

30

Total

80

100

