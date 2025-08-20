NIOS Class 12th Chemistry Syllabus for 2025-26 - Download Syllabus and Sample Question Paper FREE!

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the updated Class 12 syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year. Students preparing for the October 2025 examinations should download this new syllabus promptly.
In addition to the syllabus, NIOS offers vital supplementary resources to support student success. To enhance exam preparation, NIOS has provided detailed sample papers and comprehensive question paper designs, which are crucial tools for excelling in the examinations.
Students are strongly encouraged to integrate both the official syllabus and the provided sample papers into their study routine. This integrated approach promotes a comprehensive learning experience. By thoroughly engaging with the syllabus, students can systematically understand the entire curriculum, ensuring no topic is overlooked. Simultaneously, utilizing the sample papers helps students identify frequently tested topics, understand the typical weightage of different sections, and grasp the nuances of the examination pattern. Furthermore, exposure to various question types through the sample papers familiarizes students with the demands of the actual examination, enabling them to strategize their time management and answer presentation effectively.
NIOS Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2025
The NIOS Class 12 Chemistry syllabus for 2025–2026 comprises 32 lessons, divided into two main parts. The syllabus is structured with 40% (12 lessons) allocated to the Tutor Marked Assignment (TMA) and 60% (20 lessons) to the Public Examination. Further details regarding the syllabus modules can be found below the table.
|
MODULE
|
(12 lessons)
|
(20 lessons)
|
Module I Some Basic concepts of Chemistry
|
Lesson-1 (Atoms, Molecules and Chemical Arithmetic)
|
Module II Atomic Structure and Chemical Bonding
|
Lesson-3(Periodic Table and Periodicity in Properties)
|
Lesson-2 (Atomic Structure) Lesson-4(Chemical Bonding)
|
Module III States of Matter
|
Lesson-5 (The Gaseous State and Liquid State)
Lesson-6 (The Solid State)
Lesson-8 (Colloidal)
|
Lesson-7(Solutions)
|
Module VI Chemical Energetics
|
Lesson-10 (Spontaneity of Chemical Reactions)
|
Lesson-9(Chemical Thermodynamics)
|
Module V Chemical Dynamics
|
Lesson-11 (Chemical Equilibrium)
Lesson-14 (Chemical Kinetics)
Lesson-15 (Adsorption and Catalysis)
|
Lesson-12(Ionic Equilibrium)
Lesson-13(Electrochemistry)
|
Module VI Chemistry of Elements
|
Lesson 16 (Occurrence and Extraction of Metals)
|
Lesson-17 (Hydrogen and s-Block Elements) Lesson-18 (General Characteristics of p-Block Elements) Lesson-20 (p-Block Elements and their Compounds-II) Lesson-21 d-Block and f-Block Elements Lesson-22 ( Coordination Compounds)
|
Module VII Chemistry of Organic Compounds
|
Lesson-23 (Nomenclature and General Principles) Lesson-24 (Hydrocarbons) Lesson-25 (Compounds of Carbon Containing Halogens) Lesson-26 (Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers) Lesson-27 (Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids) Lesson-28 (Compounds of Carbon Containing Nitrogen) Lesson-29 (Biomolecules)
|
Module VIII Chemistry in Everyday Life
|
Lesson-30(Drugs and Medicines)
Lesson -32(Environmental Chemistry)
|
Lesson-31 (Soaps, Detergents Lesson and Polymers)
NIOS Class 12th Chemistry Sample Paper 2025-26
NIOS Class 12 Chemistry Sample Paper PDF - Download Here
NIOS Class 12 Chemistry Question Paper Design
Weightage by Objectives
|
Objective
|
TOTAL
|
% of the total marks
|
Knowledge
|
20
|
25%
|
Understanding
|
36
|
45%
|
Application
|
24
|
30%
|
80
|
100%
Weightage by type of questions
|
Forms of Questions
|
No. of Question
|
Total Marks
|
Objective Type Questions
1 Marks MCQ
2×12=24 Marks Objective type
|
16
12
|
16
24
|
Total
|
28
|
40
|
Subjective Type Questions
|
Very Short Answer (VSA) -
|
9
|
18
|
Short Answer (SA) - 3
|
4
|
12
|
Long Answer (LA) - 5
|
2
|
10
|
Total
|
15
|
40
|
Grand Total
|
43
|
80
Weightage by Contents
|
Module
|
Marks
|
Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry
|
04
|
Atomic Structure and Chemical Bonding
|
10
|
States of Matter
|
08
|
Chemical Energetics
|
06
|
Chemical Dynamics
|
12
|
Chemistry of Elements
|
18
|
Chemistry of Organic Compounds
|
18
|
Chemistry in Everyday Life
|
04
|
Total
|
80
Difficulty Level of the Question Paper
|
Estimated Level
|
Marks
|
Percentage of marks
|
Difficulty
|
16
|
20%
|
Average
|
40
|
50%
|
Easy
|
24
|
30
|
Total
|
80
|
100
NIOS Class 12 English Syllabus
NIOS Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025
