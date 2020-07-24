Indian Army 2020 Recruitment Latest News: Women Officers can now get Permanent Commission in Indian Army

Indian Army 2020 Recruitment Latest News: On 23rd July 2020, the Ministry of Defence issued the formal Government Sanction Letter for grant of Permanent Commission (PC) to Women Officers in the Indian Army, paving the way for empowering Women Officers to shoulder larger roles in the organization. The decision has been applauded by the Ministers and Citizens across the country. Railways Minister Piyush Goyal Tweeted that this decision is towards stronger, confident & empowered women!

Towards stronger, confident & empowered women!



Celebrating नारी शक्ति, PM @NarendraModi ji takes historic decision of sanctioning Permanent Commission to Women Officers in all ten streams of the Indian Army.



Indian women now have greater opportunities to serve our motherland. pic.twitter.com/sylOpDTwHF — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 23, 2020

Union Cabinet Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal tweeted that "Due to a superlative performance by women in the armed forces, GoI has implemented the sanctioning of #PermanentCommission to them in all ten streams of #IndianArmy. As a woman, my heart is bursting with pride”

A fine tribute to नारी शक्ति, indeed! Due to a superlative performance by women in the armed forces, GoI has implemented the sanctioning of #PermanentCommission to them in all ten streams of #IndianArmy. As a woman, my heart is bursting with pride. #JaiHind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/1P0TMDeBA4 — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) July 24, 2020

Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development, Smriti Irani tweeted that “Walking the talk on emancipating women in every sphere, Government has sanctioned Permanent Commission to women officers in all 10 streams of the Indian Army.”

Walking the talk on emancipating women in every sphere, Government has sanctioned Permanent Commission to women officers in all 10 streams of the Indian Army.



Grateful to PM @narendramodi Ji for empowering Nari Shakti by providing better opportunities in the Army. pic.twitter.com/VjRdvsD0yq — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 23, 2020

Permanent Commission for Women Officers Granted in Indian Army

The order specifies grant of Permanent Commission to Short Service Commissioned (SSC) Women Officers in all ten streams of the Indian Army, i.e, Army Air Defence (AAD), Signals, Engineers, Army Aviation, Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME), Army Service Corps (ASC), Army Ordnance Corps (AOC), and Intelligence Corps in addition to the existing streams of Judge and Advocate General (JAG) and Army Educational Corps (AEC).

In anticipation, the Army Headquarters had set in motion a series of preparatory actions for the conduct of the Permanent Commission Selection Board for affected Women Officers. The Selection Board will be scheduled as soon as all affected SSC Women Officers exercise their option and complete requisite documentation. The Indian Army is committed to providing equal opportunities to all personnel including Women Officers to serve the Nation.

In February 2020, Supreme Court gave directions to the Government of India that Woman Army Officers should be granted Permanent Commission and Command postings in all services other than combat. The Apex Court also noted the below findings on Women Officers Recruitment in Indian Army:

Indian Army Officers Numbers Sanctioned Officers Post in Indian Army 50,266 Officers Occupied Officers Post in Indian Army 40,825 Officers Occupied Post by Women in Indian Army 1,653 Officers (4% of the total strength) Shortage of Officers in Indian Army 9,441 Officers

Women Officers constitute only 4% of the total strength of Officers in the Indian Army. Amongst the 1,653 Women Officers in the Indian Army, 77 Officers have above 20 years of service and 255 have service tenure between 14 and 20 years. Earlier 322 Women Officers approached the Supreme Court on the issue of granting the Permanent Commission and the issue of command postings.

Previously, Women Candidates were not allowed to join main combat arms like infantry, mechanized infantry, artillery, and armored corps in the Indian Army. In the Indian Navy also, female candidates cannot serve onboard warships and submarines. However, the Indian Air force has already commissioned women pilots and recruited women transport aircraft and helicopter pilots in the last few years.