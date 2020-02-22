AFCAT 2020 (1) Exam Analysis & Review: 22 Feb (Shift-1)| Moderate Level

AFCAT 2020 (1) Exam has been conducted across different exam centres on 22nd February 2020. Indian Air Force (IAF) conducts Air Force Common Aptitude Test (AFCAT) twice every year to select eligible candidates for posts under Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical) and Ground Duty (Non-Technical).

AFCAT 2020 (1) Exam was conducted in 1st shift (09:45- 11:45 hrs) for the candidates who applied for Non-Technical Posts. AFCAT 2020 (1) Exam will be conducted in 2nd shift (14:15 -16:15Hrs & 16:30 -17:15Hrs) for the candidates who applied for Technical Posts. In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of AFCAT 2020 (1) Online Exam (Shift-1) held on 22nd February 2020.

AFCAT 2020 (1) Exam Analysis held on 22nd February 2020 (Shift-1)

AFCAT 2020 (1) Exam was conducted in online mode in the Objective type MCQ format for 2 hours having 100 questions of 3 marks each. There was negative marking of 1 mark for wrong answers. Let’s have a look at the Difficulty Level of the Questions & Number of Good Attempts in AFCAT 2020 (1) Exam:

AFCAT 2020 (1) Online Exam Analysis – 2 Hours Topics (Number of Questions Asked) Important Topics Difficulty Level (Good Attempts) General Awareness (25) History, Geography, Science & Tech, Sports, Polity, Books & Author, Awards, Current Affairs Moderate (16-18) Verbal Ability in English (25) Fill in the blanks, Spotting the Error, Idioms/Phrases, Reading Comprehension, Antonym/Synonym, Cloze Test Moderate (15-17) Practice AFCAT Mock Test-1 Here Numerical Ability (20) Profit & Loss, Discount, Percentage, Mixture & Allegations, Algebra, Time & Work, Simplification, Time Speed & Distance, Averages Moderate to Difficult (10-12) Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test (30) Non-Verbal reasoning, Odd-One Out, Analogy, Embedded Figures, Syllogism, Pattern Completion, Inference & Assumption, Classification, Letter Series & Codes Moderate (20-22) Practice AFCAT Mock Test-2 Here Total 100 Questions of 3 marks each Moderate (60-70)

Highlights of AFCAT 2020 (1) Online Exam:

The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities.

. Air Force has the discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the subjects of the examination.

AFCAT 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Important Points to Remember after AFCAT 2020 (1) Online Exam

Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) Interview: Indian Air Force (IAF) will prepare a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the Online AFCAT Exam and will be called at one of the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSB). It will consist of three tests - Officer Intelligence Rating Test, Psychological Test and For Flying Branch - Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS).

Final Selection after Medical Tests: Indian Air Force (IAF) will select only those candidates who will secure the minimum qualifying marks separately in written examination and AFSB test as fixed by the IAF.

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates, who have appeared for the AFCAT 2020 (1) Exam held on 22nd February 2020.