NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Chemistry: Download Free Solutions of All Chapters

NCERT solutions for Class 12 Chemistry subject form an essential resource to develop a clear understanding of concepts among students which is the key to succeed in the board as well as other competitive examinations. Here, we are providing the chapter-wise detailed NCERT solutions for class 12 Chemistry. These NCERT solutions are provided with an intention to help students find the right approach to all conceptual problems given in NCERT Chemistry textbook. Precise and reliable answers have been prepared by subject experts to help students excel in the subject and perform outstandingly in their upcoming board examinations.

NCERT Class 12 Chemistry Chapter-wise Solutions: Download in PDF from following links:-



Chapter 1. Solid State

Chapter 2. Solutions

Chapter 3. Electrochemistry

Chapter 4. Chemical Kinetics

Chapter 5. Surface Chemistry

Chapter 6. General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements

Chapter 7. The p-block Elements

Chapter 8. The d-and f-block Elements

Chapter 9. Coordination Compounds

Chapter 10. Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

Chapter 11. Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers

Chapter 12. Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic acids

Chapter 13. Amines

Chapter 14. Biomolecules

Chapter 15. Polymers

Chapter 16. Chemistry in Everyday Life

Solving the NCERT exercise questions is the most effective way to score high marks in board exams

Every chapter in Class 12 Chemistry NCERT book contains a number of questions based on concepts and theories explained in the chapter. These questions are provided to test students' understanding and learning over the topics they have studied in NCERT book.

Solving the NCERT questions helps to

clear all the concepts learned in a chapter.

familiarise with different types of questions that might be asked in exams.

get enough practice which is the key to succeed in any examination.

improve your speed and accuracy.

So if you want to achieve maximum marks in your Class 12 board exams then make it a habit to read the NCERT books thoroughly and solve the exercise questions given at the end of every chapter. This will surely help you to get the desired results.

