CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Complete List of Topics Removed

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: The CBSE board has released the latest curriculum for senior secondary students pursuing Chemistry, along with other Science stream subjects on their academic website. Post pandemic, the syllabus has been revised for many subjects, as the board plans to return to the pre-pandemic structure of annual board examinations. The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus for 2023-24 has been listed in a tabular, unit-wise and chapter-wise format in this article. Check the complete list here to ensure that you prepare only what would be evaluated in the 2024 board examinations by CBSE.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Now, view the list of CBSE Class 12 Chemistry deleted syllabus:

Unit 

Deleted Topic

Unit IV: Surface Chemistry 

(whole chapter deleted)

Unit V: General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements

(whole chapter deleted)

Unit VI: p -Block Elements 

(whole chapter deleted)

Unit XIII: Biomolecules 

(whole chapter deleted)

Unit XIV: Polymers 

(whole chapter deleted)

Unit XII: Organic compounds containing Nitrogen 

Renamed to Amines (Unit 9)

Cyanides and Isocyanides 

List of Deleted Topics from CBSE Chemistry for Class 12

Chemistry Part 1

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Unit 1: The Solid State

1–34 

Full Chapter 

Unit 5: Surface Chemistry

123–148

Full Chapter 

Unit 6: General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements

149–169

Full Chapter 

Unit 7: The p-Block Elements

170–214 

Full Chapter 

Chemistry Part 2

Unit 15: Polymers

433–446

Full Chapter 

Unit 16: Chemistry in Everyday Life

447–463 

Full Chapter 

 

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry (Updated) Course Structure 2023-24

The latest course 2023-24 is listed unit-wise here along with the marks distribution:

Unit

Title

Marks

I

Solutions

7

II

Electrochemistry

9

III

Chemical Kinetics

7

IV

d -and f -Block Elements

7

V

Coordination Compounds

7

VI

Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

6

VII

Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers

6

VIII

Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 

8

IX

Amines

6

X

Biomolecules

7

 

TOTAL

70

