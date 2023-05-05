CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Complete List of Topics Removed

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check complete list of CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2023-24 in a unit-wise and chapter-wise format from this article.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: The CBSE board has released the latest curriculum for senior secondary students pursuing Chemistry, along with other Science stream subjects on their academic website. Post pandemic, the syllabus has been revised for many subjects, as the board plans to return to the pre-pandemic structure of annual board examinations. The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus for 2023-24 has been listed in a tabular, unit-wise and chapter-wise format in this article. Check the complete list here to ensure that you prepare only what would be evaluated in the 2024 board examinations by CBSE.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Now, view the list of CBSE Class 12 Chemistry deleted syllabus:

Unit Deleted Topic Unit IV: Surface Chemistry (whole chapter deleted) Unit V: General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements (whole chapter deleted) Unit VI: p -Block Elements (whole chapter deleted) Unit XIII: Biomolecules (whole chapter deleted) Unit XIV: Polymers (whole chapter deleted) Unit XII: Organic compounds containing Nitrogen Renamed to Amines (Unit 9) Cyanides and Isocyanides

List of Deleted Topics from CBSE Chemistry for Class 12

Chemistry Part 1 Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters Unit 1: The Solid State 1–34 Full Chapter Unit 5: Surface Chemistry 123–148 Full Chapter Unit 6: General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements 149–169 Full Chapter Unit 7: The p-Block Elements 170–214 Full Chapter Chemistry Part 2 Unit 15: Polymers 433–446 Full Chapter Unit 16: Chemistry in Everyday Life 447–463 Full Chapter

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry (Updated) Course Structure 2023-24

The latest course 2023-24 is listed unit-wise here along with the marks distribution: