CBSE Chemistry Sample Paper Class 12 2023-24 with Solutions PDF Download

CBSE Chemistry Class 12 Sample Paper 2024: Find the sample paper of 12th Class CBSE Chemistry here along with its solution/marking scheme. Download the PDFs of the question paper and marking scheme as well.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Sample Paper 2023-24 with Solution: The solved sample paper of Class 12 Chemistry for 2023-2024 academic session is available now. Although CBSE Board has not released the sample papers this early in the academic session in the previous years, this move by CBSE will definitely help he students in their exam preparation and study right from the start of the session. Regarding the sample question paper, the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry exam will be conducted for 70 marks in 3 hours. Check the complete CBSE Chemistry sample paper and marking scheme PDFs for class 12th below.

The general instructions provided at the beginning of the CBSE 12 Chemistry sample paper are:

General Instructions:

Read the following instructions carefully.

(a) There are 33 questions in this question paper with internal choice.

(b) SECTION A consists of 16 multiple -choice questions carrying 1 mark each.

(c) SECTION B consists of 5 short answer questions carrying 2 marks each.

(d) SECTION C consists of 7 short answer questions carrying 3 marks each.

(e) SECTION D consists of 2 case - based questions carrying 4 marks each.

(f) SECTION E consists of 3 long answer questions carrying 5 marks each.

(g) All questions are compulsory.

(h) Use of log tables and calculators is not allowed.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Sample Paper 2023-24

SECTION A

The following questions are multiple -choice questions with one correct answer. Each question carries 1 mark. There is no internal choice in this section.

Which of the following solutions will have the highest conductivity at 298 K?

(a) 0.01 M HCl solution

(b) 0.1 M HCl solution

(c) 0.01 M CH 3COOH solution

(d) 0.1 M CH 3COOH solution

Identify A and B:

(a) A = 1-phenylethanal , B = acetophenone

(b) A = Benzophenone B = formaldehyde

(c) A= Benzaldehyde , B = Acetophenone

(d) A = Benzophenone , B = Acetophenone

The vitamins which can be stored in our body are:

(a) Vitamin A, B, D and E

(b) Vitamin A, C, D and K

(c) Vitamin A, B, C and D

(d) Vitamin A, D, E and K

What is IUPAC name of the ketone A, which undergoes iodo form reaction to give CH 3 CH = C(CH 3)COONa and yellow precipitate of CHI 3 ?

(a) 3-Methylpent-3-en-2one

(b) 3-Methylbut-2-en- one

(c) 2, 3-Dimethylethanone

(d) 3-Methylpent-4-one

Which of the following is not correct?

(a) In haloarenes, the electron pairs on halogen atom are in conjugation with π-electrons of the ring.

(b) The carbon-magnesium bond is covalent and non-polar in nature .

(c) During SN1 reaction, the carbocation formed in the slow step being sp2 hybridised is planar.

(d) Out of CH 2= CH-Cl and C6H 5CH 2Cl, C6H 5CH 2Cl is more reactive towards SN1 reaction

Match the properties with the elements of 3d series:

(i) lowest enthalpy of atomisation (p) Sc

(ii) shows maximum number of oxidation states (q) Mn

(iii) transition metal that does not form coloured compounds (r) Zn

(s) Ti

(a) (i) (r), (ii) (q), (iii) (p)

(b) (i) (r), (ii) (s), (iii) (p)

(c) (i) (p), (ii) (q), (iii) (r)

(d) (i) (s), (ii) (r), (iii) (p)

Which of the following statement is true?

(a) molecularity of reaction can be zero or a fraction.

(b) molecularity has no meaning for complex reactions.

(c) molecularity of a reaction is an experimental quantity

(d) reactions with the molecularity three are very rare but are fast.

In which of the following solvents, the C4H 8NH 3+X– is soluble;

(a) ether

(b) acetone

(c) water

(d) bromine water

Which of the following observations is shown by 2 -phenyl ethanol with Lucas Reagent?

(a) Turbidity will be observed within five minutes

(b) No turbidity will be observed

(c) Turbidity will be observed immediately

(d) Turbidity will be observed at room temperature but will disappear after five minutes.

To check the remaining contents from CBSE Class 12 Chemistry sample paper, go to the link below:

Class 12 CBSE Chemistry Sample Paper Solution / Marking Scheme 2023-24

