CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Question Paper 2023, Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Question Paper 2023: The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam was held today, February 28, 2023. Chemistry is a compulsory subject for class 12 science stream students. You can download the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry question paper 2023 here.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Question Paper 2023: The Class 12 Chemistry exam of the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) was conducted today, February 28, 2023, from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Lakhs of students appeared for the exam, which is considered one of the most important in the CBSE Class 12 science stream. Chemistry is always a challenging subject for students due to its vast scope and both descriptive and mathematical nature. However, Chemistry in CBSE Class 12 is also a scoring subject if students practice with dedication. The CBSE 2023 board exam commenced on February 15, and the major exams have now begun. Find out how was the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry paper 2023 - easy, tough or both? Read and download here the official SET 1, 2, 3 and 4 CBSE Class 12 Chemistry question paper 2023 PDF.

Related:

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Question Paper 2023

CBSE hasn’t released the 2023 class 12 Chemistry Theory exam yet, but we have sourced the official papers for you to refer. You can read and download the official CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Question paper 2023. The exam duration was 3 hours and total marks of 70.

The 2023 12th Chemistry Paper exam consisted 35 questions divided into five sections:

Section A: 18 multiple-choice questions of 1 mark each

Section B: 7 very short answer questions of 2 marks each

Section C: 5 short answer questions of 3 marks each

Section D: 2 long answer questions of 4 marks each

Section E: 3 long answer questions of 5 marks each

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Question Paper 2023

Also Read: CBSE Chemistry Class 12 Syllabus 2022-2023

Also Read: CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Notes

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Sample Paper 2022-23

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2022-23

Be sure to take a look at the following important CBSE Class 12 resources.