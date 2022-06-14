CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2022-2023 (Revised): Download in PDF

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2022-2023 is provided here for students to download in PDF. This is the revised syllabus that must be followed for CBSE Class 12 Annual Board Exam preparations.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2022-2023 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) with a revised course structure and exam pattern for the current academic session. The board has dropped a few chapters/topics from the syllabus and has advised students to prepare only as per the content mentioned in the latest syllabus. CBSE Class 12 students can check and download the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2022-2023 from this article.

Check CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2022-23 below:

S. No. Title No. of Periods Marks 1 Solutions 15 7 2 Electrochemistry 18 9 3 Chemical Kinetics 15 7 4 d -and f -Block Elements 18 7 5 Coordination Compounds 18 7 6 Haloalkanes and Haloarenes 15 6 7 Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers 14 6 8 Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 15 8 9 Amines 14 6 10 Biomolecules 18 7 Total 160 70

Unit II: Solutions (15 Periods)

Types of solutions, expression of concentration of solutions of solids in liquids, solubility of gases in liquids, solid solutions, Raoult's law, colligative properties - relative lowering of vapour pressure, elevation of boiling point, depression of freezing point, osmotic pressure, determination of molecular masses using colligative properties, abnormal molecular mass, Van't Hoff factor.

Unit III: Electrochemistry (18 Periods)

Redox reactions, EMF of a cell, standard electrode potential, Nernst equation and its application to chemical cells, Relation between Gibbs energy change and EMF of a cell, conductance in electrolytic solutions, specific and molar conductivity, variations of conductivity with concentration, Kohlrausch's Law, electrolysis and law of electrolysis (elementary idea), dry cell-electrolytic cells and Galvanic cells, lead accumulator, fuel cells, corrosion.

Unit IV: Chemical Kinetics (15 Periods)

Rate of a reaction (Average and instantaneous), factors affecting rate of reaction: concentration, temperature, catalyst; order and molecularity of a reaction, rate law and specific rate constant, integrated rate equations and half-life (only for zero and first order reactions), concept of collision theory (elementary idea, no mathematical treatment), activation energy, Arrhenius equation.

Unit VIII: d and f Block Elements (18 Periods)

General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence and characteristics of transition metals, general trends in properties of the first-row transition metals – metallic character, ionization enthalpy, oxidation states, ionic radii, colour, catalytic property, magnetic properties, interstitial compounds, alloy formation, preparation and properties of K 2 Cr 2 O 7 and KMnO 4 .

Lanthanoids – Electronic configuration, oxidation states, chemical reactivity and lanthanoid contraction and its consequences.

Actinoids - Electronic configuration, oxidation states and comparison with lanthanoids.

Unit IX: Coordination Compounds (18 Periods)

Coordination compounds - Introduction, ligands, coordination number, colour, magnetic properties and shapes, IUPAC nomenclature of mononuclear coordination compounds. Bonding, Werner's theory, VBT, and CFT; structure and stereoisomerism, the importance of coordination compounds (in qualitative analysis, extraction of metals and biological system).

Unit X: Haloalkanes and Haloarenes (15 Periods)

Haloalkanes: Nomenclature, nature of C–X bond, physical and chemical properties, optical rotation mechanism of substitution reactions.

Haloarenes: Nature of C–X bond, substitution reactions (Directive influence of halogen in monosubstituted compounds only). Uses and environmental effects of - dichloromethane, trichloromethane, tetrachloromethane, iodoform, freons, DDT.

Unit XI: Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers (14 Periods)

Alcohols: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties (of primary alcohols only), identification of primary, secondary and tertiary alcohols, mechanism of dehydration, uses with special reference to methanol and ethanol.

Phenols: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, acidic nature of phenol, electrophilic substitution reactions, uses of phenols.

Ethers: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, uses.

Unit XII: Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids (15 Periods)

Aldehydes and Ketones: Nomenclature, nature of carbonyl group, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, mechanism of nucleophilic addition, reactivity of alpha hydrogen in aldehydes, uses.

Carboxylic Acids: Nomenclature, acidic nature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties; uses.

Unit XIII: Amines (14 Periods)

Amines: Nomenclature, classification, structure, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, uses, identification of primary, secondary and tertiary amines

Diazonium salts: Preparation, chemical reactions and importance in synthetic organic chemistry.

Unit XIV: Biomolecules (18 Periods)

Carbohydrates - Classification (aldoses and ketoses), monosaccharides (glucose and fructose), D-L configuration oligosaccharides (sucrose, lactose, maltose), polysaccharides (starch, cellulose, glycogen); Importance of carbohydrates.

Proteins - Elementary idea of - amino acids, peptide bond, polypeptides, proteins, structure of proteins - primary, secondary, tertiary structure and quaternary structures (qualitative idea only), denaturation of proteins; enzymes.

Hormones - Elementary idea excluding structure.

Vitamins - Classification and functions.

Nucleic Acids: DNA and RNA.

Note: The content indicated in NCERT textbooks as excluded for the year 2022-23 is not to be tested by schools.

PRESCRIBED BOOKS

1. Chemistry Part -I, Class-XII, Published by NCERT.

2. Chemistry Part -II, Class-XII, Published by NCERT.

3. Laboratory Manual of Chemistry, Class XI Published by NCERT

4. Other related books and manuals of NCERT including multimedia and online sources

Students may also download the full syllabus in PDF from the following link: