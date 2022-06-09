CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2022-2023: Download New Curriculum in PDF

CBSE Syllabus 2022-2023 for the Class 12 Maths subject is available here for download in PDF. This is the revised syllabus that must be followed for effective study of the subject and to prepare for the CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2022-2023.

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Revised Syllabus for the academic session 2022-2023 is provided here for students to download in PDF. Students must go through this rationalised syllabus to know the course content prescribed for the current session and understand the examination scheme. CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2022-2023 is in accordance with annual scheme of assessment which mentions the course structure to prepare students for the annual board examination.

Course Structure:

One Paper

Max Marks: 80

No. Units No. of Periods Marks I Relations and Functions 30 08 II Algebra 50 10 III Calculus 80 35 IV Vectors and Three - Dimensional Geometry 30 14 V Linear Programming 20 05 VI Probability 30 08 Total 240 80 Internal Assessment 20

Unit-I: Relations and Functions

1. Relations and Functions (15 Periods)

Types of relations: reflexive, symmetric, transitive and equivalence relations. One to one and onto functions.

2. Inverse Trigonometric Functions (15 Periods)

Definition, range, domain, principal value branch. Graphs of inverse trigonometric functions.

Unit-II: Algebra

1. Matrices (25 Periods)

Concept, notation, order, equality, types of matrices, zero and identity matrix, transpose of a matrix, symmetric and skew symmetric matrices. Operation on matrices: Addition and multiplication and multiplication with a scalar. Simple properties of addition, multiplication and scalar multiplication. Oncommutativity of multiplication of matrices and existence of non-zero matrices whose product is the zero matrix (restrict to square matrices of order 2). Invertible matrices and proof of the uniqueness of inverse, if it exists; (Here all matrices will have real entries).

2. Determinants 25 Periods

Determinant of a square matrix (up to 3 x 3 matrices), minors, co-factors and applications of determinants in finding the area of a triangle. Adjoint and inverse of a square matrix. Consistency, inconsistency and number of solutions of system of linear equations by examples, solving system of linear equations in two or three variables (having unique solution) using inverse of a matrix.

Unit-III: Calculus

1. Continuity and Differentiability (20 Periods)

Continuity and differentiability, chain rule, derivative of inverse trigonometric functions, 𝑙𝑖𝑘𝑒 sin−1 𝑥 , cos−1 𝑥 and tan−1 𝑥, derivative of implicit functions. Concept of exponential and logarithmic functions. Derivatives of logarithmic and exponential functions. Logarithmic differentiation, derivative of functions expressed in parametric forms. Second order derivatives.

2. Applications of Derivatives (10 Periods)

Applications of derivatives: rate of change of bodies, increasing/decreasing functions, maxima and minima (first derivative test motivated geometrically and second derivative test given as a provable tool). Simple problems (that illustrate basic principles and understanding of the subject as well as reallife situations).

3. Integrals (20 Periods)

Integration as inverse process of differentiation. Integration of a variety of functions by substitution, by partial fractions and by parts, Evaluation of simple integrals of the following types and problems based on them.

Fundamental Theorem of Calculus (without proof). Basic properties of definite integrals and evaluation of definite integrals.

4. Applications of the Integrals (15 Periods)

Applications in finding the area under simple curves, especially lines, circles/ parabolas/ellipses (in standard form only)

5. Differential Equations (15 Periods)

Definition, order and degree, general and particular solutions of a differential equation. Solution of differential equations by method of separation of variables, solutions of homogeneous differential equations of first order and first degree. Solutions of linear differential equation of the type:

Unit-IV: Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry

1. Vectors (15 Periods)

Vectors and scalars, magnitude and direction of a vector. Direction cosines and direction ratios of a vector. Types of vectors (equal, unit, zero, parallel and collinear vectors), position vector of a point, negative of a vector, components of a vector, addition of vectors, multiplication of a vector by a scalar, position vector of a point dividing a line segment in a given ratio. Definition, Geometrical Interpretation, properties and application of scalar (dot) product of vectors, vector (cross) product of vectors.

2. Three - dimensional Geometry (15 Periods)

Direction cosines and direction ratios of a line joining two points. Cartesian equation and vector equation of a line, skew lines, shortest distance between two lines. Angle between two lines.

Unit-V: Linear Programming

1. Linear Programming (20 Periods)

Introduction, related terminology such as constraints, objective function, optimization, graphical method of solution for problems in two variables, feasible and infeasible regions (bounded or unbounded), feasible and infeasible solutions, optimal feasible solutions (up to three non-trivial constraints).

Unit-VI: Probability

1. Probability 30 (Periods)

Conditional probability, multiplication theorem on probability, independent events, total probability, Bayes’ theorem, Random variable and its probability distribution, mean of random variable.

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Question Paper Design (Code No. 041) 2022-2023:

1. No chapter wise weightage. Care to be taken to cover all the chapters

2. Suitable internal variations may be made for generating various templates keeping the overall weightage to different form of questions and typology of questions same.

Choice(s): There will be no overall choice in the question paper. However, 33% internal choices will be given in all the sections.

Note: For activities NCERT Lab Manual may be referred.

Internal Assessment - 20 MARKS

Periodic Tests ( Best 2 out of 3 tests conducted) 10 Marks

Mathematics Activities 10 Marks

Conduct of Periodic Tests:

Periodic Test is a Pen and Paper assessment which is to be conducted by the respective subject teacher. The format of periodic test must have questions items with a balance mix, such as, very short answer (VSA), short answer (SA) and long answer (LA) to effectively assess the knowledge, understanding, application, skills, analysis, evaluation and synthesis. Depending on the nature of subject, the subject teacher will have the liberty of incorporating any other types of questions too. The modalities of the PT are as follows:

a) Mode: The periodic test is to be taken in the form of pen-paper test.

b) Schedule: In the entire Academic Year, three Periodic Tests in each subject may be conducted as follows:

This is only a suggestive schedule and schools may conduct periodic tests as per their convenience. The winter bound schools would develop their own schedule with similar time gaps between two consecutive tests.

c) Average of Marks: Once schools complete the conduct of all the three periodic tests, they will convert the weightage of each of the three tests into ten marks each for identifying best two tests. The best two will be taken into consideration and the average of the two shall be taken as the final marks for PT.

d) The school will ensure simple documentation to keep a record of performance as suggested in detail circular no.Acad-05/2017.

e) Sharing of Feedback/Performance: The students’ achievement in each test must be shared with the students and their parents to give them an overview of the level of learning that has taken place during different periods. Feedback will help parents formulate interventions (conducive ambience, support materials, motivation and morale-boosting) to further enhance learning. A teacher, while sharing the feedback with student or parent, should be empathetic, non- judgmental and motivating. It is recommended that the teacher share best examples/performances of IA with the class to motivate all learn.

Assessment of Activity Work:

Throughout the year any 10 activities shall be performed by the student from the activities given in the NCERT Laboratory Manual for the respective class (XI or XII) which is available on the link: http://www.ncert.nic.in/exemplar/labmanuals.htmla record of the same may be kept by the student. An year end test on the activity may be conducted.

The weightage are as under:

The activities performed by the student throughout the year and record keeping : 5 marks

Assessment of the activity performed during the year end test: 3 marks

Viva-voce: 2 marks

Prescribed Books:

Mathematics Part I - Textbook for Class XII, NCERT Publication

Mathematics Part II - Textbook for Class XII, NCERT Publication

Mathematics Exemplar Problem for Class XII, Published by NCERT

Mathematics Lab Manual class XII, published by NCERT

The link to download the syllabus is mentioned below:

