CBSE Class 12 Maths Important MCQs for CBSE Board Exam 2023

CBSE Class 12 Maths Important MCQs: CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on March 11, 2023. Check the following Important MCQs to prepare for the exam.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Important MCQs for Board Exam 2023: CBSE Class 12 Mathematics (041) and Applied Mathematics (241) board exam 2023 will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM. All students are practicing hard to score well in the exam. With focus on the right resources and smart work, CBSE Class 12 Maths students will be able to achieve their dream scores. In this article, we are providing students with Important Multiple Choice Questions for CBSE Class 12 Maths board exam 2022-23.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2023: Importance of MCQs

Maths question paper for CBSE Class 12 students will have 18 MCQs of 1 mark each. Therefore, it is very important for students to prepare well for the MCQs in order to safely secure the 18 marks from this section.

Important MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2023

1 The number of equivalence relations that can be defined in the set A= {1,2,3} which containing the elements (1,2) is

(a) 0

(b) 1

(c) 2

(d) 3

2 The number of one-to-one functions that can be defined from the set {1,2,3,4,5} to {a, b}

a) 5

b) 0

c) 2

d) 3

3 What is the simplified form of cos-1(4x3 − 3x)

(a) 3sin−1 x

(b) 3cos−1 x

(c) π − 3 sin−1 x

(d) π − 3 cos−1 x

4 The number of all possible matrices of order2x3 with entry 1 or 2

1)16

2) 64

3) 6

4) 24

5 If the order of matrix P is 2x3 and the order of matrix Q is 3x4 , find the order of PQ.

1) 2x4

2) 2x2

3) 4x2

4) 3x3

6 Let A is a non – singular matrix of order 3 x 3 then | A ( adj A )| is equal to

a)| A |

b)| A |2

c)| A |3

d)3| A |

7 The function f(x) =[x] is continuous at

a)4

b)-2

c)1

d)1.5

8 The bottom of a rectangular swimming tank is 25 m by 40 m water is pumped into the tank at the rate of 500 cubic meters per minute. Find the rate at which the level of water in the tank is rising?

A) 1⁄4 m/min

B) 2/3 m/min

C) 1/3 m/min

D) 1⁄2 m/min

9 Area of region bound by circle x2+y2=1

a)2 sq units

b) sq units

c)3 sq units

d)4 sq units

10 Integrating factor of the differential equation dy/dx + y tan x – sec x = 0 is:

(A) cosx

(B) secx

(C) ecosx

(D) esecx

11 If points A (60 î+ 3 ĵ), (40 î– 8 ĵ) and C ( aî- 52ĵ) are collinear, then ‘a’ is equal to

a) 40

b) -40

c) 20

d) -20

12 Write direction cosines of a line parallel to z-axis.

(a) 1,0,0

(b) 0,0,1

(c) 1,1,0

(d) -1,-1,-1

13 Find the foot of the perpendicular drawn from the point (2,-3,4) on the y-axis.

(a) (2,0,4)

(b) (0.3.0)

(c) (0,-3,0)

(d) (-2,0,-4)

14 If α,β, Υ are the angles that a line makes with the positive direction of x,y,z axis respectively then the direction cosines of the line are

(a) cosα,sinβ, cosΥ

(b) cosα,cosβ, cosΥ

(c) sinα,sinβ, sinΥ

(d) 1, 1, 1

15 The feasible region of the inequality x+y≤1 and x–y≤1 lies in......... quadrants.

(a)Only I and II

(b)Only I and III

(c)Only II and III

(d)All four

16 Two dice are thrown. If it is known that the sum of numbers on the dice was less than 6, the probability of getting a sum 3 is

a)1/18

b)5/18

c)1/5

d)2

17 The solution set of the inequality 3x + 5y < 4 is

a)an open half-plane not containing the origin.

b)an open half-plane containing the origin.

c)the whole XY-plane not containing the line 3x + 5y = 4.

d)a closed half plane containing the origin.

18 If A is a square matrix of order 3 and |A| = 5, then |adjA| =

(a) 5

(b) 25

(c) 125

(d) ⅕

19 The area of a triangle with vertices (2, −6), (5,4) and (k, 4) is 35 square units then , k is

A.12

B. −2

C. −12, −2

D. 12, −2

20 The vector having initial and terminal points as (2,5,0) and (-3,7,4) respectively is

A. 5î+ 2ĵ− 4k̂

B. −î+ 12ĵ+ 4k̂

C. −5î+ 2ĵ+ 4k̂

D.−5î+ 12ĵ+ 4k̂