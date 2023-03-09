CBSE Class 12 Maths Practice Paper 2023, Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Math Practice Paper 2023: Download CBSE 12th class practice paper of Mathematics to practice important questions for CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2023. Also check the marking scheme to get solutions to all questions in the practice paper.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Practice Paper 2023: CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2023 will be conducted on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Students who are preparing for the Maths exam will find the practice paper or additional practice questions very beneficial in their preparation for the board exam. The practice paper released by CBSE will help you practice the questions in the same format as of CBSE Class 12 Maths board exam 2023. In this article, you can view the contents and download the CBSE Class 12 Maths practice Paper 2023 along with its Marking Scheme.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Question Paper Structure

The exam will be conducted for 80 marks with a 3 hour time duration.

The CBSE Class 12 Maths Question paper will contain five compulsory sections A, B, C, D and E. Section A will have 18 MCQs and 02 Assertion-Reason based questions of 1 mark each. Section B will have 5 Very Short Answer (VSA)-type questions of 2 marks each. Section C will have 6 Short Answer (SA)-type questions of 3 marks each. Section D will have 4 Long Answer (LA)-type questions of 5 marks each. Section E will have 3 source based/case based/passage based/integrated units of assessment (4 marks each) with sub parts.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Practice Paper 2023

Q2 P and Q are matrices such that both (P + Q) and (PQ) are defined. Which of the following is true about P and Q?

P and Q can be any matrices but of the same order. P and Q must be square matrices of the same order. P and Q must be square matrices not necessarily of the same order. Order of P and Q must be of the form m × k and k × n respectively, with no condition on m and n.

Q 5 For what value of k is the function f continuous at x = 0?

4 1 1/4 1/8

Q.8 Which of the following is CLOSEST to the area under the parabola given by y = 4x2, bounded by the x-axis, and the lines x = (-1) and x = (-2)?

6 sq units 8 sq units 9 sq units 12 sq units

Q.9 Which of the following differential equation has an order of 2 and a degree of 3?

Q11





Q 13

Q 14 A line makes an angle of 135° with the positive direction of the x-axis, and an angle of 300° with the positive direction of the y-axis. Which of the following could be the angle it makes with the negative direction of the z-axis?

45° 60° (Such a line does not exist.) (A unique angle made with the z-axis cannot be determined.)





To see the remaining questions of CBSE Class 12 Maths Practice Paper 2023 PDF, click on the link below:



Also,

