CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: Get CBSE 12th Maths Deleted Syllabus Here

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the newly updated CBSE syllabus for Class 12 Maths on their website . Here, we have shared a list of the deleted topics based on the comparison of the syllabus of CBSE class 12th Maths 2019-20 and 2022-23.

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics deleted syllabus 2022-23: CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Revised Syllabus has quite a number of changes. Although the updated syllabus is available for the students on CBSE’s website, you directly download it from Jagran Josh as well. However, the board has not provided any list which would give a clear picture of which topics have been removed and which topics have been retained in the syllabus. The students would have to manually compare and contrast the old and the latest syllabus.

Nonetheless, in this article, we have already done that part for you!

Check the table below to see the list of topics not included in the current CBSE Class 12 Maths syllabus. The latest syllabus for the academic session 2022-2023 is also provided here to download in PDF.

Click here to download CBSE Class 12 Maths syllabus 2022-23.

UNIT CHAPTER DELETED TOPIC Relations and Functions Relations and Functions Composite functions, inverse of a function Relations and Functions Inverse Trigonometric Functions Elementary properties of inverse trigonometric functions Algebra Matrices Concept of elementary row and column operations. Algebra Determinants Properties of determinants Calculus Continuity and Differentiability Derivative of composite function Rolle’s and Lagrange's Mean Value Theorems (without proof) and their geometric interpretation Calculus Applications of Derivatives Tangents and normals Use of derivatives in approximation Calculus Integrals Definite integrals as a limit of a sum, Calculus Applications of the Integrals Area between any of the two above said curves Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry Vectors Scalar triple product of vectors Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry Three - dimensional Geometry Co-planar lines Cartesian and vector Equation of a plane. Angle between (i) two lines, (ii) two planes, (iii) a line and a plane. Distance of a point from a plane Linear Programming Linear Programming Different types of linear programming (L.P.) problems mathematical formulation of L.P. problems Probability Probability Variance of random variable

This was the list of the topics removed from the syllabus of students in Class 12 Maths 2022-23.

Now, you can check how far along in your preparation you are by clicking on the link below:

Best of luck to all the candidates!

ALSO CHECK:

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Sample Paper 2022-23