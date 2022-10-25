CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: Get CBSE 12th Maths Deleted Syllabus Here

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the newly updated CBSE syllabus for Class 12 Maths on their website .  Here, we have shared a list of the deleted topics based on the comparison of the syllabus of CBSE class 12th Maths 2019-20 and 2022-23.

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics deleted syllabus 2022-23: CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Revised Syllabus has quite a number of changes. Although the updated syllabus is available for the students on CBSE’s website, you directly download it from Jagran Josh as well. However, the board has not provided any list which would give a clear picture of which topics have been removed and which topics have been retained in the syllabus. The students would have to manually compare and contrast the old and the latest syllabus.

Nonetheless, in this article, we have already done that part for you!

Check the table below to see the list of topics not included in the current CBSE Class 12 Maths syllabus.  The latest syllabus for the academic session 2022-2023 is also provided here to download in PDF.

Click here to download CBSE Class 12 Maths syllabus 2022-23. 

UNIT

CHAPTER

DELETED TOPIC

Relations and Functions

Relations and Functions

Composite functions, inverse of a function

Relations and Functions

Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Elementary properties of inverse trigonometric functions

Algebra

Matrices

Concept of elementary row and column

operations.

Algebra

Determinants

Properties of determinants

Calculus

Continuity and Differentiability

Derivative of composite function

Rolle’s and Lagrange's Mean Value

Theorems (without proof) and their geometric interpretation

Calculus

Applications of Derivatives

Tangents and normals

Use of derivatives in approximation

Calculus

Integrals

Definite integrals as a limit of a sum,

Calculus

Applications of the Integrals

Area between any of the two above said curves

Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry

Vectors

Scalar triple product of vectors

Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry

Three - dimensional Geometry

Co-planar  lines

Cartesian and vector

Equation of a plane.

Angle between (i) two lines, (ii) two planes, (iii) a line and a plane. Distance of a point from a plane

Linear Programming

Linear Programming

Different types of linear programming (L.P.) problems mathematical formulation of L.P. problems

Probability

Probability

Variance of random variable

This was the list of the topics removed from the syllabus of students in Class 12 Maths 2022-23.

Best of luck to all the candidates!

