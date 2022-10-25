CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: Get CBSE 12th Maths Deleted Syllabus Here

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics deleted syllabus 2022-23: CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Revised Syllabus has quite a number of changes. Although the updated syllabus is available for the students on CBSE’s website, you directly download it from Jagran Josh as well. However, the board has not provided any list which would give a clear picture of which topics have been removed and which topics have been retained in the syllabus. The students would have to manually compare and contrast the old and the latest syllabus.
Nonetheless, in this article, we have already done that part for you!
Check the table below to see the list of topics not included in the current CBSE Class 12 Maths syllabus. The latest syllabus for the academic session 2022-2023 is also provided here to download in PDF.
|
UNIT
|
CHAPTER
|
DELETED TOPIC
|
Relations and Functions
|
Relations and Functions
|
Composite functions, inverse of a function
|
Relations and Functions
|
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
|
Elementary properties of inverse trigonometric functions
|
Algebra
|
Matrices
|
Concept of elementary row and column
operations.
|
Algebra
|
Determinants
|
Properties of determinants
|
Calculus
|
Continuity and Differentiability
|
Derivative of composite function
Rolle’s and Lagrange's Mean Value
Theorems (without proof) and their geometric interpretation
|
Calculus
|
Applications of Derivatives
|
Tangents and normals
Use of derivatives in approximation
|
Calculus
|
Integrals
|
Definite integrals as a limit of a sum,
|
Calculus
|
Applications of the Integrals
|
Area between any of the two above said curves
|
Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry
|
Vectors
|
Scalar triple product of vectors
|
Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry
|
Three - dimensional Geometry
|
Co-planar lines
Cartesian and vector
Equation of a plane.
Angle between (i) two lines, (ii) two planes, (iii) a line and a plane. Distance of a point from a plane
|
Linear Programming
|
Linear Programming
|
Different types of linear programming (L.P.) problems mathematical formulation of L.P. problems
|
Probability
|
Probability
|
Variance of random variable
This was the list of the topics removed from the syllabus of students in Class 12 Maths 2022-23.
Best of luck to all the candidates!
