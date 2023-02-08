CBSE Class 10 Maths Preparation Tips to Score 95+ Marks in CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2023

CBSE Class 10 Maths Preparation Tips: How to score 95+ marks in CBSE Class 10 Maths board exam 2023? If you are also wondering the same, check this article to know the important CBSE Class Maths board exam 2023.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Preparation Tips: CBSE Class 10 Maths board exam 2023 is scheduled to take place on March 21st, 2023. Even though the CBSE Board exams are scheduled to commence on February 15th, the examinations for the major subjects such as English, Science, Social Science and Maths only start from February 27th, 2023. So students have more than a month before they step in to attempt the CBSE Class 10 Mathematics board examination 2023.

However, these days before the examination are very crucial for all candidates. If utilised well, students can ace their Maths board exam without any panic or hassle. Therefore, students must make good use of this time to prepare for the CBSE Class 10 Maths exam.

Maths is a subject that a vast majority of students fear. In general, most students spend a lot of time dreading the subject rather than preparing it. There are a good number of students who work very hard on the subject but are not able to perform well.This is because such students are not working in the right direction, with the right strategy.

In this article, CBSE Class 10 Maths students will get the most effective CBSE Class 10 Maths board exams 2023 preparation strategy suggested by subject-experts and tested by many students throughout the years.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Preparation Tips and Strategy

Check: CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2023: Class 10th Exam Date, Board Time Table & Download PDF

1 Know the syllabus and division of marks

Check CBSE class 10 Maths syllabus 2023 to understand what it is that you need to study. In addition to going through the complete syllabus for each unit and each chapter, all students must be familiar with the complete unit-wise weightage.

Check the division of marks in CBSE Class 10 Maths 2023 paper:

Units Unit Name Marks I NUMBER SYSTEMS 06 II ALGEBRA 20 III COORDINATE GEOMETRY 06 IV GEOMETRY 15 V TRIGONOMETRY 12 VI MENSURATION 10 VII STATISTICS & PROBABILITY 11 Total 80

Students are advised to re-visit the syllabus regularly so that they do not miss covering any topic by mistake. Also, students must keep in mind the unit-wise weightage of Maths as they prepare. More priority should be given to the chapters that carry more weightage and have any complex concept that require more practise.

2 Which textbook to study from? Refer to the Prescribed NCERT Textbooks

The Central Board of Secondary Education follows the curriculum designed and prepared by National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). CBSE Class 10 Maths curriculum prescribes the NCERT textbooks and resource materials for students.Therefore, the NCERT Maths textbooks are the best textbooks for CBSE board for Class 10 Maths students to refer to:

Check:

NCERT Book for Class 10 Maths

3 Practise the exercise questions given in NCERT Textbook

There are practice questions provided at the end of in between and at the end of each chapter in NCERT Maths Textbook. These practise questions are very important not just for practice but also conceptual clarity. Solving these exercise questions will not only enhance your concept clarity but they also help you in scoring 95+ marks in CBSE Class 10 Maths exam.

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths

NCERT Exemplar Solutions for Class 10 Maths

Use the solutions given above while solving the CBSE Class 10 Maths NCERT exercise questions.

4 Solve CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Question Paper

Solving the sample question papers published by the board is a must if you really want to score 95+ marks in CBSE Class 10 Maths board exam 2023. There are two reasons. The sample question paper by CBSE Board is published with the purpose of providing clarity to students about the CBSE Maths board exam question paper design, paper structure and types of questions. Next, since the CBSE Maths curriculum of 10th class has undergone some modifications, only by having a look at the sample paper will the students get an idea of what the actual exam will entail. Therefore, students must solve the CBSE Class 10 Maths sample paper and view its Solution as well to use as a guide for exam preparation.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2023 (Standard)

CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2023 (Basic)

5 Use CBSE Class 10 Maths Previous Year Question Papers

There’s no denying the fact that CBSE Class 10 Maths Previous year question papers are very important for board exam candidates. Scoring full marks will seem quite easy and realistic if you look carefully through the past year Maths question papers. On analysing the questions from the past years, you would be able to identify the patterns in which questions are asked from different chapters and topics in different sections of the question paper.

Check Previous Year Questions of CBSE Class 10 Maths

6 Revise CBSE Class 10 Maths Important Questions and Answers

Especially in the 2022-23 academic year, going through these important questions and answers prepared by subject experts is extremely essential to score 95+ marks in the Maths board exam of 2023 CBSE Class10. As the syllabus and question paper design have been re-designed and modified to align better with the new education policy (NEP 2020), our subject experts have curated and compiled these CBSE Class 10 Maths Important questions and answers.Upon solving these questions, you would get to revise your concepts, test your preparation and analyse which topics need more practise.

Check CBSE Class 10 Maths Important Questions and Answers

7 Practise from CBSE’s Practise Papers 2023

CBSE Class 10 Maths Practise Papers 2023 or Additional Practice Questions are published annually by CBSE Board to help students practise and prepare well for in the CBSE Class 10 Maths board exam 2023 preparation. These practice papers are very useful since these are based on the actual CBSE Board Maths exam pattern and the latest syllabus.

Check CBSE Class 10 Maths Practice Paper 2023 with Answers

How do toppers get 95+ marks in CBSE Class 10 Maths board exam?

Apart from the fundamental exam tips and tricks that have already been mentioned above, CBSE Class 10 Maths toppers are able to get 95+ marks in board exams by following the strategies given below.

If you want to score top marks, you should learn from the subject toppers from the past years.

Check CBSE Class 10 Maths Topper Answer Sheet

Now check the CBSE Class 10 Maths preparation study followed by toppers below:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Preparation strategy

TOP 10 CBSE Class 10 Maths Preparation strategy:

Strategy 1: Create a study schedule

Strategy 2: Note down important formulas

Strategy 3: Prioritise the topics that carry higher weightage

Strategy 4: Practise Graph questions

Strategy 5: Include time for daily revision

Strategy 6: Check the time you need to solve different kinds of questions

Strategy 7: Practise solving the questions in a clean and clear way

Strategy 8: Do not use shortcuts

Strategy 9: Good food and quality sleep

Strategy 10: Take enough breaks

Also check:





