CBSE Class 10 Maths Previous Year Question Papers with Detailed Solutions (2010-2019)

All through the stress and anxiety of the board examinations, students are preparing hard to score maximum marks in the upcoming CBSE Board Examination 2020. At this time, solving previous year board question papers can be very helpful to analyse your preparation level for the examination and increase your confidence level.

In this article, we are providing the previous years' question papers of CBSE Class 10 Mathematics from year 2010 to 2019. All these question papers are fully solved. This set of question papers serves as a very important source to revise the important topics and gain an insight into the pattern of questions asked over years. Solving the questions given in these papers will definitely help students gain confidence over their learning. Also the solutions given here will provide them with a comprehensive structure for understanding the right way to present their answers in board exam and score high grades.

Links to download the CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Previous Years' Solved Question Papers are given below:

Examination Year Question Paper Link CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Question Paper-2019 View/Download

CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Question Paper-2018 View/Download CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Question Paper-2017 View/Download CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Question Paper-2016 View/Download CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Question Paper-2015 View/Download CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Question Paper-2014 View/Download CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Question Paper-2013 View/Download CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Question Paper-2012 View/Download CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Question Paper-2011 View/Download CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Question Paper-2010 View/Download

* While analysing the previous years question papers, we have concluded that questions of high weightage are asked from topics; Algebra, Mensuration, Trigonometry and Statistics. So, students are advised to thoroughly revise the formulas, theorems and properties involved in these chapters.



Though CBSE had introduced the new assessment structure in class 10 from 2017-2018 session, under which board exams replaced the dual assessment scheme, but there is no change in the course material taught in class 10. So, questions asked in the previous years’ exams retain their importance for the board exam 2020 as well. Moreover, the previous years board exam papers are always considered as a sure shot way of covering a good part of syllabus effectively in relatively less time. Since, CBSE class 10 board exam is the first most important and crucial exam in a student’s life, so it is always recommended that they revise with the previous years' question papers to take an edge over their preparedness for the exam.

While preparing for the CBSE Mathematics board exam, class 10 students should be aware about the question paper structure and the format of questions to be asked in the Mathematics question paper for 2020 exam. This will help to make an effective preparation strategy for the exam.

The format followed in the CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Question Paper 2020 will be as given below:

CBSE Class 10 Maths question paper will consist of 40 questions divided into four sections, viz., A, B, C and D.

Section A will consist of 20 objective type questions with each carrying one mark. Objective type questions will be of different formats like, MCQs, fill in the blanks, short answer type questions, etc.

Section B will consist of 6 short answer type questions (Type-I) with each carrying two marks.

Section C will consist of 8 short answer type questions (Type-II) with each carrying three marks.

Section D will consist of 6 long answer type questions with each carrying four marks.

Class 10 Maths question paper will carry 80 marks in all.

Detailed pattern of CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2020 can be checked from following link:

Though students must be aware of the changed assessment pattern and question paper format but they need not to fear these changes as the type of questions and their level will be less or more similar to those asked in the previous years' papers. So, students are advised to solve more and more previous years question papers to make an effective preparation for the CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Board Exam 2020.

