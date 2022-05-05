CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2022 (Term 2): Download Standard Paper in PDF - Check Paper Analysis & Student Feedback

Download here the CBSE Class 10 Maths (Standard) Term 2 Question Paper in PDF. Also, check the paper analysis and students' feedback on the difficulty level of the paper. Answer key will be available soon.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper 2022: CBSE Class 10 students appeared for the Maths board exam today. As students had two options to choose from, one standard Maths and the other being basic Maths. Students who want to continue studying Maths in their senior secondary classes wrote the standard level of the paper. The paper pattern was similar to the CBSE sample paper. Students seemed to be a little unhappy with the paper as they found it lengthy and a little hard. Download the full question paper here and also check the paper analysis below.

CBSE Class 10 Maths (Standard) Exam 2022: Question paper format

CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Term 2 Question Paper 2022 consisted of 14 questions divided into 3 sections A, B, C.

Section A had 6 questions of 2 marks each. Internal choice was provided in two questions.

Section B had 4 questions of 3 marks each. Internal choice was provided in one question.

Section C had 4 questions of 4 marks each. Internal choice was provided in one question. Two out of the four questions were based on case studies.

Maximum Marks - 40

Time Allowed - 2 Hours

CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Question Paper 2022 (Term 2)

Check CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Term 2 Question Paper 2022 below:

.

.

.

Download the full question paper from the following link: