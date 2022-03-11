CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet (Term 2) 2022 Released! Check & Download CBSE 10th Timetable Here!

CBSE Class 10 Datesheet for Term 2 has been released on cbse.gov.in. Check the Date, time of various subjects for Class 10 below. Check and download below.

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet for Term 2 CBSE Board Exams has been released on cbse.gov.in and cbseacademic.nic.in. Students of CBSE Class 10 can download the Date Sheet and check their exams date and time from the table given below. CBSE Class 10 exams would begin on April 26, 2022. Check and download the date sheet for class 10 below.

CBSE Term 2 Board Exams timetable informs students that all papers will be held in offline mode. CBSE 10th exams would be subjective, just like 12th exams and students would get about 2 hours to complete the exams unless mentioned otherwise.

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet (Term 2):

Check the date and timings of all papers below.

Date Subject Time 26-Apr Painting 10:30-11:30 AM Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa, Thai 10:30-12:30 AM 27-Apr English Language and English Literature 10:30 AM- 12:30 PM 28-Apr Retailing, Security, Automotive, Intro. to fin markets, Intro. to tourism, beauty and wellness, agriculture, food production, banking insurance, marketing and sales, health care, apparel, multimedia, multi-skill foundation course, AI, Physical activity trainer 10:30- 11:30 AM 2-May Home Science 10:30 AM-12:30 PM 4-May Hindustani music (Mel Ins), Hindustani music (Per Ins) 10:30-11:30 AM Elements of bookkeeping and accountancy 10:30 AM-12:30 PM 5-May Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic 10:30-12:30 PM 6-May Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada 10:30 AM-12:30 PM 7-May Sanskrit 10:30 AM-12:30 PM 10-May Science 10:30 AM-12:30 PM 12-May Urdu Course A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Urdu Course-B 10:30 AM-12:30 PM 13-May Elem. of business 10:30 AM-12:30 PM 14-May Social Science 10:30 AM-12:30 PM 17-May Hindustani Music (Vocal) 10:30-11:30 AM National Cadet Corps, Telugu-Telangana, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu 10:30 AM-12:30 PM 18-May Hindi Course A and Course B 10:30 AM-12:30 PM Carnatic music vocal, Carnatic music(MEL INS), Carnatic music (Perins, MEL INS) 10:30-11:30 AM 21-May Arabic, Lepcha, Tibetian, French, German, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limbu, 10:30 AM-12:30 PM 23-May Computer Applications 10:30 AM-12:30 PM 24-May IT 10:30 AM-11:30 AM

Students can check the CBSE Date sheet and download the PDF here. Students are informed that instructions for CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022 will be released later, however, one must know that Class 10 exams will be held with COVID-19 safety protocols. The timings of some papers can vary, hence, it is advised to go through the official notice on CBSE Term 2 Time Table and keep checking the official website for more updates.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet: Important instructions-

Candidates will carry their own hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle. Candidates will cover their nose, mouth and nose with a mask. Candidates will follow social distancing norms. Parents will guide their ward(s) about precautions to be taken by them to avoid the spread of Covid-19. Parents will ensure that their ward is not sick. All Instructions issued while appearing in Examination Centres will be strictly adhered to by the candidates. Candidates will follow all instructions given on the admit card. The duration of each examination will be on the date-sheet and admit card. A total of 15 minutes of reading time will be given to the students to read the question paper.

Download CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet here