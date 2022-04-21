CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: CBSE shares details about Answer Sheet Colour and Examination Day Schedule with Schools

Check important information about the colour code of answer sheets for classes 10th and 12 for the upcoming CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022. Minute to minute schedule of the examination day is also mentioned below.

CBSE Board Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is going to conduct the term 2 examinations for Classes 10th and 12th from coming Wednesday, April 26. This is for the first time that CBSE is conducting the board exams in two parts under the special assessment policy introduced for the current academic year. The board has shared some important guidelines with schools regarding the CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams. The board has also sent them a minute-to-minute schedule for the exam day. In addition to this, the board has also revealed important information about the colour code of the answer sheets to be given to the class 10th and 12th students. Read below all information in detail as it is going to be very useful for all those students who are going to appear in the CBSE Term 2 Board Examinations 2022.

Schools to receive question papers 45 minutes before the start of the examination

To maintain the confidentiality of the question paper, the question papers will reach the schools 45 minutes before the start of the examination. Not only this, the school will have to upload the picture while receiving the question paper. The presence of 4 Witnesses and 1 Assistant Superintendent must be observed while opening the parcel carrying the CBSE question papers.

CBSE Date Sheet for Class 10th, 12th Exam 2022 (Term 2)

Examination hall to be opened 45 minutes before the exam

The examination hall will be opened 45 minutes before the time of the exam, that is at 9:45 AM. Students will be allowed to enter the examination hall till 10 AM. Between 10 AM to 10:15 AM, the answer books and question papers will be distributed to the students. They will be given 15 minutes to read the question papers before starting writing the exam. Candidates would be allowed to start writing the exam at 10:30 AM.

Check below the Exam Day Schedule for CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022:

Entry of candidates - 9 AM to 10 AM

Entry will be closed at - 10 AM

Distribution of question papers, answer sheets - 10 AM to 10:15 AM

Question Paper Reading Time - 10:15 AM to 10:30 AM

Exam starting time - 10:30 AM

Answer books for Class 10th and Class 12th to be of different colours

Besides sending the details of exam day's schedule, the board has also shared the colour codes to be applicable for the answer sheets of classes 10th and 12th. The board said that the answer books for both the classes will be of different colours. For class 10th the colour of answer sheets will be red while for class 12th the colour will be blue. This would help in easily identifying the answer sheet for both classes. However, green color will be used for maths subject in 10th and 12th classes both.

Answer sheets will have graphs attached inside them

For the subjects in which the questions with graphs will be asked, the graph will come attached to the answer sheet. The graph will not be given to the candidates separately. While the main answer book for both classes 10th and 12th will have 32 pages without graphs, the answer sheets with graphs will have 48 pages. Students must check the total pages in their answer sheets before starting the exam and inform their examiner if they have less number of pages. The board in its guidelines has mentioned that the blank answer sheet has to be checked by the center superintendent. In case of any mistake, the same would be reported to the Regional Officer on an immediate basis.

Note: Every student would have to write the serial number on the attendance sheet.

