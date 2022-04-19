CBSE: Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exams In A Week- How To Revise All Topics Without Fail? Step By Step Guide!

Check the tricks and tips to revise all the topics of CBSE Class 10 and 12 before the CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 which is to begin within a week from April 26, 2022, onwards.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exams would begin in a week now. The students are in their last lap of preparation and are now almost ready for their exams. Here are some last-minute tips to be followed by students of CBSE Class 10 and 12 for their Term 2 Board Exams 2022.

The major issue in any student’s preparation arises when there are topics left to revise before the date of the exam. Experts at Jagran Josh have listed a few pointers for the candidates to revise so well that they can score maximum in the least time.

CBSE Term 2: How To Revise In A Week:

Candidates are advised to pick up their books per subject and open the content section of the book. “Mind you, the books need to be your NCERTs which need to be checked for the syllabus,” advises the Physics Teacher at DPS, Ghaziabad. The teachers and academicians advise the candidates to refer only to their NCERT books before a week of the exam so that nothing is missed by them.

In case you pick some other book, you are bound to miss something.

What to do once you pick your NCERTs?

The students must open the content portion of the book and list the topics they studied chapter by chapter. Now list everything you remember from that very chapter, be it formulae or theory, just to confirm if you know everything that is in that book. The students of classes 10 and 12 must make their notes as per their NCERT books only and pick those on the last day. This would be advantageous on the final day of the exam as you would have all the topics and the required formulae just the exam.

Students must write and revise all the formulae, especially in Physics, Accountancy, Economics, Mathematics etc and the reactions in Chemistry as per the topics in the syllabus.

What if any topic is left?

“At this time it is best to leave it if you have not studied it”, advises the Principal, CMS Lucknow. In case you wish to revise the topic pick the NCERT book and just give it a cursory reading so that you are able to write the answer as per the requirement and are not completely blank. This also comes with the advice that students must not panic in case they are not able to revise the chapter once read. It is not necessary you keep your entire syllabus on hold just for 1 chapter which may cost you a maximum of 5 marks.

Students must follow these tips to score perfect marks and revise their syllabus properly. We wish all the students of classes 10 and 12 the very best for their upcoming Board exams in 2022.

