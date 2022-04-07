CBSE Class 12 Maths Important Questions For Practice: CBSE Term 2 Mathematics Board Exam 2022

Term 2 CBSE 12th Maths: Check the most important questions apart from the sample papers for the CBSE Mathematics Term 2 exam 2022. Solve these questions from all chapters for better practice.

CBSE Maths Class 12 Term 2 Board Exam would be conducted from April 26, 2022. The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the Term 2 Class 12th additional sample papers and various practice sets. The students of classes 10 and 12 both are now in revision mode. They have also checked and seen the sample papers released by the Board on cbseacademic.nic.in. You can check the link below to access all the CBSE Class 12 sample papers. In the article below, check important Maths questions for CBSE Class 12th students.

Term 2 CBSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2022 (PDF): English, Science, Maths, Social Science, Computer & More



Term 2 CBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2022 (PDF): Science, Commerce, Arts

CBSE Class 12th Maths (Term 2) Board Exam 2022

Candidates are especially scared of the subject called Maths. Although there would be step marking in the paper as shown in the marking scheme released by the Board (Check below), students desire to get full marks in the paper. This can be only achieved by solving as many papers and questions as possible.

[Term 2] CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper: Free PDF of Answers & Marking Scheme| CBSE Board Exam 2022



Solve the questions listed below from various topics so that you can score full marks in your CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Maths exam 2022.

CBSE Class 12th Maths (Term 2) 2022: Important Questions

Solve the following questions for practice before boards

1. Write two different vectors having the same magnitude.

2. Write two different vectors having the same direction.

3. Write down a unit vector in the XY plane, making an angle of 30° with the positive direction of the x-axis.

4. Find the scalar and vector components of the vector with the initial point (2, 1, 3) and terminal point (– 5, 7, 7).

5. Find the direction cosines of the line passing through the two points (1,– 2, 4) and (– 1, 1, – 2).

6. Find the direction cosines of x, y and z-axis.

7. If a line makes angles 90°, 135°, 45° with the x, y and z axes respectively, find its direction cosines.

8. Find the length of the perpendicular drawn from the point (4, –7, 3) on the y-axis.

9. Find the coordinates of the foot of the perpendicular drawn from the point (2, –3, 4) on the y-axis.

10. Find the coordinates of the foot of the perpendicular drawn from the point (–2, 8, 7) on the XZ-plane.

11. Find the equation of the plane passing through the points (0, –1, –1) and perpendicular to the planes 2x + 3y + z – 5 = 0 and 3x + 10y + 5z +12 = 0

12. Find the equation of the plane passing through the intersection of the planes 2x + 3y – z + 1 = 0 ; x + y – 2z + 3 = 0 and perpendicular to the plane 3x – y – 2z – 4 = 0.

13. A card is picked at random from a pack of 52 playing cards. Given that the picked card is a queen, find the probability of this card to be a card of a spade.

14. Given that the two numbers appearing on throwing two dice are different, find the probability of the event „the sum of numbers on the dice is 10‟.

15. A die marked 1, 2, 3 in red and 4, 5, 6 in green is tossed. Let A be the event “number is even” and B be the event “number is marked red”. Find whether events A and B are independent or not.

16. A die is thrown twice and the sum of the numbers appearing is observed to be 6. What is the conditional probability that the number 4 has appeared at least once?

Solve the questions below from Integral and Differential calculus as well





Solve these in a long question pattern

The questions above would be enough for practice for candidates. These would surely be helpful for CBSE Maths Term 2 Exam 2022.

Also Check|

CBSE Class 12 Physics (Term 2): Set Of 2 Marks Questions- Important! Practice For CBSE Term 2 Physics Exam 2022

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper [Term 2] - English Core - CBSE Board Exam 2021-22: Check Paper Pattern & CBSE Marking Scheme!