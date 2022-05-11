CBSE Class 12 English Sample Paper [Term 2] : Check (English Core) Paper Pattern & Marking Scheme!

CBSE Sample Papers for Class 12 English Core Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 2) have been released online with answers on cbseacademic.nic.in. Check CBSE marking scheme 2021-22. Download now and prepare for CBSE Board Exam 2021-22.

CBSE Class 12 English Core Sample Paper 2021-22: CBSE Sample Papers for Term 2 have been released on the official website cbseacademic.nic.in recently. Check the sample paper for CBSE Board Exam 2022 English Core Paper Term 2 below. Students can know what is the paper pattern through the sample papers. Also, find out the marking scheme of the English paper and important questions below.

This time the questions would be subjective as well. So the students are advised to be thorough with their theory as they may have to write answers.

CBSE Term 2 English Class 12th: Marking Scheme

The paper would be of two hours and would be a maximum of 40 marks. The Question Paper would contain three sections-READING, WRITING and LITERATURE. The students must attempt the questions based on the instructions for every part.

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 English Sample Paper: Questions & Answers

Check out the Literature Questions below.

Mistaken identity led to a discovery of a new one for the rattrap peddler. How did this impact him? As the host of a talk show, introduce Rajkumar Shukla to the audience by stating any two of his defining qualities.

You may begin your answer like this: Meet Rajkumar Shukla, the man who played a pivotal in the Champaran Movement. He ……

Adrienne Rich chose to express her silent revolt through her poem, Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers, just as Aunt Jennifer did with her embroidery. Explain. Rationalize why Keats uses the metaphor ‘an endless fountain of immortal drink’ in his poem, A Thing of Beauty? How do you think Derry’s mother contributes to his sense of alienation and isolation? (On the Face of It) Validate John Updike’s open-ended title, Should Wizard Hit Mommy?

Some questions based on the writing part:

1. You are Natasha, residing in Pune. Your cousin, from the same city, is hosting your grandmother’s eightieth birth anniversary and has extended an invite to you. He has also requested your assistance with the arrangements needed. Draft a reply of acceptance, in not more than 50 words.

Another part is the unseen passage in the exam with questions based on it.

Read the following passage and answer the questions below:

I saw ‘Jaws’, the popular shark movie, the summer it came out, in 1975 and became paranoid about sharks. Though I kept swimming after Jaws, it was always with the vague fear that a shark’s teeth could tug on my leg at any moment. Never mind that there’d been only two shark bites since 1900 on the Connecticut coast, where I lived.

So, when I got this assignment for the National Geographic magazine, I decided to accept and do what I’d never wanted to do: swim with the sharks. I had to go to a place in the Bahamas known as Tiger Beach and dive with tiger sharks, the species responsible for more recorded attacks on humans than any shark except the great white. It was to be my first dive after getting certified—which meant it would be my first dive anywhere other than a swimming pool or a quarry—and without a diver’s cage. Most people who got wind of this plan thought I was either very brave or very stupid.

But I just wanted to puncture an illusion. The people who know sharks intimately tend to be the least afraid of them, and no one gets closer to sharks than divers. The divers who run operations at Tiger Beach speak lovingly of the tiger sharks the way people talk about their children or their pets. In their eyes, these sharks aren’t man-eaters any more than dogs are.

The business of puncturing illusions is never just black and white. My fellow divers had hundreds of dives under their belt and on the two-hour boat ride to the site in the morning of our first dive, they kept saying things like, “Seriously, I really can’t believe this is your first dive.” All this was okay with me until I reached the bottom and immediately had to fend off the first tiger shark, I had ever laid eyes on. However, when I watched the other divers feeding them fish and steering them gently, it became easy to see the sharks in a very benign light.

I think it would be unfair not to mention that though tiger sharks are apex predators. They act as a crucial balancing force in ocean ecosystems, constraining the numbers of animals like sea turtles and limit their behaviour by preventing them from overgrazing the sea grass beds.

Furthermore, tiger sharks love warm water, they eat almost anything, have a huge litter and are the hardiest shark species. If the planet and its oceans continue to warm, some species will be winners and others will be losers, and tiger sharks are likely to be winners

Answer the following questions:

Cite a point in evidence, from the text, to suggest that the writer's post-Jaws fear was not justified. State any one trait of the writer that is evident from lines 5-10 and provide a reason for your choice. People thought the writer was ‘either brave or very stupid’. Why did some people think that he was ‘very stupid’? Why does the writer say that people who know sharks intimately tend to be least afraid of them? Rewrite the given sentence by replacing the underlined phrase with another one, from lines 10 – 20. Some academicians think that reward, as a form of discipline, is a simple right or wrong issue.

CBSE Sample Paper Term 2 English Core 2021-2022 CBSE Board Exam (PDF DOWNLOAD)





CBSE Term 2 English Core Marking Scheme and Answers to Sample Questions