CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper 2021-22: Class 12 Maths- Download Free PDF With Answers| CBSE Board Exam 2022

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released Term 2 Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 2021-22. Check questions and download in PDF format. Check difficulty levels with Marking Scheme.

Check CBSE Sample papers for Term 2 CBSE Board Exam 2021-22 Mathematics that have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on its official website cbseacademic.nic.in. The sample papers and marking scheme is helpful for the students preparing for the exams this year. Check the free download link also that is provided below. Check Maths sample paper term 2 below.

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2021-22 (With Answers): Download PDF & Prepare For CBSE Board Exam 2022



CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2021-22 For Term 2 Released With CBSE Answers & Marking Scheme 2021-22: Check Here!



CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Maths Sample Paper: Pattern Expected

The candidates sitting for the exam would be allowed only two hours to attempt the entire paper. The paper would be of 40 marks and would be checked stepwise, with marks for each step.

There would be three sections in the paper with the last one being a case study. The examples have been shared below. The sections would stand for:

1. Section - A would have 6 short answer type (SA1) questions of 2 marks each.

2. Section – B is expected to have 4 short answer type (SA2) questions of 3 marks each.

3. Section - C would be having 4 long answer type questions (LA) of 4 marks each.

The candidates would be provided with internal choice and the case study would be having two subparts with 2 marks for each question.

RELATED|

NCERT Exemplar CBSE Class 12 Maths (Free PDF With Solutions) — All Chapters!



CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Maths Sample Paper:

Q1. Case:

An insurance company believes that people can be divided into two classes: those who are accident-prone and those who are not. The company’s statistics show that an accident-prone person will have an accident at some time within a fixed one-year period with a probability 0.6, whereas this probability is 0.2 for a person who is not accident prone. The company knows that 20 percent of the population is accident prone.

Answer these based on the information provided

(i)What is the probability that a new policyholder will have an accident within a year of purchasing a policy?

(ii)Suppose that a new policyholder has an accident within a year of purchasing a policy. What is the probability that he or she is accident prone?

Ans:

Solution: Let E1 = The policy holder is accident-prone.

E2 = The policy holder is not accident prone.

E = The new policy holder has an accident within a year of purchasing a policy.

Q2. Solve the following

Ans.

Q3.

Solution







To find more such questions the candidates of Class 12th Term 2 CBSE Board exams can click the links shared below

CBSE Maths Term 2 Sample Paper PDF Free Download

CBSE Maths Term 2 Marking Schme and Answers PDF Free Download