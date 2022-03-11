CBSE Date Sheet 2022 (Term 2) Released On cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Class 10, 12 Time Table- Download PDF 

Check CBSE Date Sheet for Class 10, 12 below. Earlier CBSE had informed that the CBSE Term 2 Board exams would begin from April 26. Now the students can download the CBSE Class 10, 12 Time Table in PDF format from the link shared here.

CBSE Class 10 12 Date sheet has been released. Check the timetable for CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 exams below.

CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 Exams Term 2 would begin from April 26, 2022. Now the CBSE Board has released the CBSE Date Sheet 2022 on the official website. The students can begin to prepare for each exam they are to appear in by following the CBSE Syllabus along with the CBSE Date Sheet that has been shared for each class below.

Download CBSE Class 12 Datesheet here

Download CBSE Class 10 Datesheet here

Central Board of Secondary Education has also released a notification for the students of classes 10 and 12. Check the notice below.

Check CBSE Class 10 Datesheet below:

Date Subject Time 26-Apr Painting 10:30-11:30 AM Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa, Thai 10:30-12:30 AM 27-Apr English Language and English Literature 10:30 AM- 12:30 PM 28-Apr Retailing, Security, Automotive, Intro. to fin markets, Intro. to tourism, beauty and wellness, agriculture, food production, banking insurance, marketing and sales, health care, apparel, multimedia, multi-skill foundation course, AI, Physical activity trainer 10:30- 11:30 AM 2-May Home Science 10:30 AM-12:30 PM 4-May Hindustani music (Mel Ins), Hindustani music (Per Ins) 10:30-11:30 AM Elements of bookkeeping and accountancy 10:30 AM-12:30 PM 5-May Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic 10:30-12:30 PM 6-May Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada 10:30 AM-12:30 PM 7-May Sanskrit 10:30 AM-12:30 PM 10-May Science 10:30 AM-12:30 PM 12-May Urdu Course A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Urdu Course-B 10:30 AM-12:30 PM 13-May Elem. of business 10:30 AM-12:30 PM 14-May Social Science 10:30 AM-12:30 PM 17-May Hindustani Music (Vocal) 10:30-11:30 AM National Cadet Corps, Telugu-Telangana, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu 10:30 AM-12:30 PM 18-May Hindi Course A and Course B 10:30 AM-12:30 PM Carnatic music vocal, Carnatic music(MEL INS), Carnatic music (Perins, MEL INS) 10:30-11:30 AM 21-May Arabic, Lepcha, Tibetian, French, German, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limbu, 10:30 AM-12:30 PM 23-May Computer Applications 10:30 AM-12:30 PM 24-May IT 10:30 AM-11:30 AM

Central Board of Secondary Education would be conducting CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams Term 2 this year in offline mode. Unlike the CBSE Term 1 Exam that was conducted in online mode due to the pandemic of the Corona Virus that broke out in 2019.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet: Important instructions-

Candidates will carry their own hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle. Candidates will cover their nose, mouth and nose with a mask. Candidates will follow social distancing norms. Parents will guide their ward(s) about precautions to be taken by them to avoid the spread of Covid-19. Parents will ensure that their ward is not sick. All Instructions issued while appearing in Examination Centres will be strictly adhered to by the candidates. Candidates will follow all instructions given on the admit card. The duration of each examination will be on the date-sheet and admit card. A total of 15 minutes of reading time will be given to the students to read the question paper.

Students were expecting online exams that were too based on multiple-choice questions like they faced in their Term 1. A petition in the supreme court was also filed regarding the cancellation of the CBSE Board exams Term 2 but the Court refused to interfere and shift the exam to internal assessment mode. Now that the Date sheet is out the students must begin their preparation for the exams as less than 2 months are left now. Check the complete date sheet below and download it in PDF format through the links available above.