CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Dates 2022 (Term 2) Released! Check Guidelines Here| CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet To Release Soon

CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Dates have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education. The students of Class 10 and 12 can check the guidelines below and the CBSE Date Sheet release updates here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Practicals would be conducted from March 2, 2022, as stated by the Board in an Official notice released on cbse.gov.in. Students of classes 10 and 12 can check the notice below. Also the CBSE Term 2 Datesheet 2022 is now being awaited more than ever as the Practicals would be just conducted within 10 days from March 2, 2022.

Students who are waiting for CBSE Term1 Results 2021-22 are also now excited as the results are now being expected within a week or two. Check the official CBSE Notice below.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Datesheet PDF

As per the notice released, the schools are required to conduct the practical examination from March 2, 2022, and 10 days before the end of the respective class’ theory examination.

The notice clearly states that the Practicals must be conducted in accordance with the guidelines provided on the CBSE website. The schools have been advised to keep the bifurcation of Term1 and Term 2 in mind while evaluating the students.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Dates: Term 2

As per the Board, the starting date for the Practical exams would be on March 2, 2022, and they can be conducted not more than 10 days before the last examination of the respective class. The Board would not be providing any extension at all.

Also, the teachers and students must note that the uploading of the marks would be done simultaneously from 2nd March onwards.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Practicals (Term 2) 2022: Guidelines

As per the notice for all Class 10 Regular students, the internal examination would be conducted by the schools and the marks would be uploaded. The practical exam would be conducted as per the curriculum designed for Term 2.

Class 12 Regular students would have external examiners assigned for them.

Both Class 10 and 12 practical exams would be conducted within the school premises. All COVID protocols would need to be followed at the schools without any loopholes.

Private candidates would have to appear in no practical examination. It would not be conducted. The marks would be carried forward from the result 2020-21.

As for those private candidates who appeared for the examination before 2020-21, the marks would be given on a pro-rata basis.

The answer books would be supplied by the regional offices. The schools must get them filled correctly.

Examiners would be assigned by CBSE and schools cannot make ‘alternative arrangements’ as stated in the notice very clearly. The schools would make an internal examiner as well while the board would have an Observer and an External Examiner.

Students would be informed about their practical date sheet & complete details by the schools themselves. CBSE does not prescribe specific dates for the schools. It depends on the comfort of the schools.

