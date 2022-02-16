CBSE (Class 10, 12): How Will CBSE Term 1 Results Delay & Internal Assessment For All Affect Board Students?

CBSE Term 1 Board Results and Term 2 Date Sheet are awaited now for a fortnight. The students are now demanding Internal Assessment and cancellation of Offline Board Exams 2022. Check the consequences of the internal assessment pattern and delay in results on the future of students below.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams for Term 2 are to be conducted from April 26, 2022. The Board had released a notice regarding the same in the first week of February on cbse.gov.in. The students are waiting eagerly for the Term 1 Results for Class 10, 12 and also the Term 2 Date Sheet. As the Term 1 Results Declaration is delayed, so is the Date Sheet release. Students are now losing their cool and we can see it through social media.

Also, students have filed a plea in the Supreme Court demanding the postponement or cancellation of Offline CBSE Board exams Term 2 and also want the Board to go for Internal Assessment For All. It is trending on Twitter under the #internalassessmentforall and #cancelboardexam2022

Students have now been waiting for over a month for CBSE Term 1 Results 2021-22. The Board seems to be delaying the release of results for class 10th and 12th.

This is how 12th board exams are being taken #cancelboardexam2022 #InternalAssessmentForAll pic.twitter.com/6JPiTsx1Pj — Jash Patel (@JashPatel123) February 15, 2022

Now students have started seeking the help of outside agencies to put their point forward. A plea has been filed in Supreme Court asking for Internal Assessment of Board exams and cancellation of the Offline exams. One can check the Tweets below that are evident of the Board student emotion.

Let there be the maximum participation by Students and Parents as well!@anubha1812 @ActivistSukhpal @ThePradeepRawat — Pradeep Rawat🇮🇳 (@ThePradeepRawat) February 15, 2022

As per the information from the Court, ‘It has been stated in the petition that State Boards have remained as mute spectators over the current situation and have not to taken a timely decision in respect of examination and declaration of the final result of crores of students of Class 10th and 12th.’

The petition seeks issuance of directions to the State Boards, CBSE, ICSE, NIOS from the apex court to find an alternate mode of assessment instead of conducting offline exams as they are now doing.

The plea reads, “Students in all the States are very worried about conducting the 10th and 12th board examination due to high rate of growth of COVID-19 cases in all over Country along with the high possibility of 3rd wave which will affect the students very badly, and also due to incompletion of course in this pandemic situation. In most of the States during the lockdown period of June –December 2020 no classes were provided to Students. Almost 98% of colleges/schools of all the States had not conducted any online class for Students in that period.”

Monthly and short assessment will only help — Adv Anubha Shrivastava Sahai 🇮🇳 (@anubha1812) February 14, 2022

Effect of CBSE Term 1 Results Late Declaration On Students

The late declaration of the CBSE Term 1 Results would mean the students have less time to prepare for CBSE Term 2 exams and would in turn mean they would have even lesser time for preparation for University exams. This is why the students are demanding the results to be released soon and the Term 2 exams to be either conducted online or just be based on Internal assessment. Take a look at the tweet below.

This will be the impact of late declaration of board results which is happening since past 2 years and again it will continue this year as well



So declare results asap and go for #InternalAssessmentForAll



Else this cycle will continue again https://t.co/SCrgODv3nK — Adv Anubha Shrivastava Sahai 🇮🇳 (@anubha1812) February 14, 2022

A student has informed how the late exams and the sessions of undergraduate course classes have affected his studies and understanding. The students are under immense pressure.

Why Do Students Want Cancellation of Offline Board Exams and Internal Assessment For All?

Students are of the view now that since Covid 19 has a vast rate of spreading, and is affecting people even after being vaccinated, it is not safe for them to visit schools and appear for Board exams.

Not just CBSE, but the state boards and ICSE, NIOS etc students are also demanding the cancellation of Boards in offline mode.

The students all in all do not wish to come out to public places for the Board exams. It is to be understood by the students and their guardians that the pandemic is not that prevalent and dangerous now the way it was.

Sir pls help us sir. I am a student of Bharati Vidyapeeth college of engineering Navi Mumbai affiliated to Mumbai University. Currently i am in 1st year 1st sem. The college is finishing the course of 12 months in just 4 months. Due to this we are not able to understand concept. — Vikram Bhardwaj (@SuryaVikram14) February 13, 2022

Moreover, the internal assessment would be not helpful for the students who have not performed well during their preboards or during their online sessions. Even those students deserve a fair chance. So, cancellation of exams would not be possible in any case.

Students of class 10 would also face issues due to late declaration as a lot of syllabi has to be covered in class 11th once they move into it. The late results would start a cycle of late sessions that would in turn create pressure on students.

