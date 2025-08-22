News

TG ICET Counselling 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education has started TS ICET 2025 counselling for MBA and MCA admissions. Students must book slots for certificate verification at 22 centres across Telangana from August 22–29. A processing fee of Rs. 600 (reserved) and Rs. 1,200 (unreserved) is required. After verification, candidates can enter web options online at tgicet.nic.in.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has started the TS ICET 2025 counselling for MBA and MCA admissions. The counselling process has now begun with slot booking. Students who passed the TS ICET 2025 exam can choose a date and time for certificate verification. For this, the government has set up 22 help centres across Telangana where students can go for their certificate check. The slot booking for certificate verification will stay open till August 28, 2025. The offline certificate verification will happen from August 22 to August 29, 2025. Students can follow the counselling process step by step, including slot booking, certificate verification, option entry, and seat allotment. Check this article for the latest updates on TS ICET 2025 counselling. TS ICET 2025 Slot Booking Fee

To book a slot for the TS ICET 2025 certificate verification, students need to pay a processing fee. The fee is Rs. 600 for reserved category students and Rs. 1,200 for unreserved category students. After paying the fee, candidates can choose a slot at any helpline centre that suits them. Once the documents are checked and verified, students can move to the next step, the web option entry process. This means they can choose their preferred colleges and courses online. The option entry will be available on the official website at tgicet.nic.in. TS ICET 2025 Certificate Verification Process Students must visit the allotted Help Line Centre on their booked date and time for certificate verification. After the check, they will get a Receipt of Certificates (ROC). Candidates should carefully confirm that their mobile number is entered correctly by the officer. Once done, a Login ID will be sent through SMS to the registered number.

Steps to Register for TS ICET 2025 Counselling Students can follow the steps given below to register for the TS ICET 2025 Counselling: Step 1 Registration: Go to the official websites at icet.tgche.ac.in or tgicet.nic.in and register online. Step 2 Pay Counselling Fee: Pay the processing fee using a credit card, debit card, or net banking. (Fee is different for each category). Step 3 Book Slot for Certificate Verification: Choose a date and time at your nearest Help Line Centre for physical certificate verification. Step 4 Certificate Verification: Visit the centre with all your original documents for verification. Step 5 Web Options Entry: Login to the website and select your preferred colleges and courses. Make a long list for more chances. Step 6 Freeze Your Choices: Check your options carefully and freeze them before the deadline. (Unfrozen choices won’t be considered).