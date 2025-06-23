WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
WBJEE Result 2025 OUT at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee, Check Steps to Download Here

WBJEE Result 2025 has been released on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee. Candidates can check their results by using their login credentials, like application number and password. In case candidates find any error in the result, they need to contact the examination authority immediately. Get WBJEE 2025 result download link here.

Aug 22, 2025, 15:03 IST
WBJEE Result 2025 OUT: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has announced the WBJEE 2025 Result and the final answer key on August 22, 2025. Students can check and download their scorecard and answer key from the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The window to upload SC, ST, and OBC certificates was open from August 18 to August 21, 2025. Earlier, the WBJEE results were planned for August 7, but the release was delayed after the Calcutta High Court asked the board to prepare a new merit list. The court ordered that 7% reservation must be given to 66 OBC classes recognized before 2010.

The WBJEE 2025 exam was held on April 27, 2025, in two shifts – from 11 AM to 1 PM and 2 PM to 4 PM. Check this article to downlaod WBJEE rank card 2025.

Click here: WBJEE Result 2025 Download Link

WBJEE Resulrt 2025 Live: Login Details

Candidates are required to enter their login details while checking the WBJEE Result 2025, check the following details:

  • Application number
  • Date of birth
WBJEE Rank Card OUT: Steps to Download

Students can follow the given steps to download the WBJEE Result 2025:

Step 1: Go to the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee

Step 2: Tab on the WBJEE Section

Step 3: Click on the WBJEE Result 2025 link

Step 4: Login with your application id and date of birth

Step 5: WBJEE Result 2025 will be displayed on your screen

Step 6: Download WBJEE scorecard for future use 
WBJEE Result 2025 Live: Rank card, final answer key Out

Candidates can check WBJEE Rank Card 2025 and WBJEE Final Answer Key on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.

How to Check WBJEE Result 2025?

To check the WBJEE Result 2025 on the official website, candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the WBJEE 2025 Result Link

Step 3: Enter your login details, like application number and password.

Step 4: Check and download the result for future use.

If any candidate finds an issue with their WBJEE 2025 result or score, they can raise an objection within 24 hours of result declaration. To do this, they must send an email to info@wbjeeb.in along with copies of their OMR sheet, rank card, question booklet number with series code, and question-wise score calculation.

Candidates may also submit a physical objection at the WBJEE Board office till 12 noon of the next working day after the result is announced. After the deadline, no objections will be accepted.

Also read: WBJEE Result 2025 LIVE: West Bengal JEE Final Answer Key Rankcard Released at wbjeeb.nic.in; Download here

WBJEE 2025 Final Answer Key Out at wbjeeb.nic.in Question Withdrawn, Direct Link Here

