WBJEE Result 2025 OUT at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee, Check Steps to Download Here

WBJEE Result 2025 OUT: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has announced the WBJEE 2025 Result and the final answer key on August 22, 2025. Students can check and download their scorecard and answer key from the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
The window to upload SC, ST, and OBC certificates was open from August 18 to August 21, 2025. Earlier, the WBJEE results were planned for August 7, but the release was delayed after the Calcutta High Court asked the board to prepare a new merit list. The court ordered that 7% reservation must be given to 66 OBC classes recognized before 2010.
The WBJEE 2025 exam was held on April 27, 2025, in two shifts – from 11 AM to 1 PM and 2 PM to 4 PM. Check this article to downlaod WBJEE rank card 2025.
Click here: WBJEE Result 2025 Download Link
|Updated on 2:50 PM
|
WBJEE Resulrt 2025 Live: Login Details
Candidates are required to enter their login details while checking the WBJEE Result 2025, check the following details:
|Updated on 2:43 PM
|
WBJEE Rank Card OUT: Steps to Download
Students can follow the given steps to download the WBJEE Result 2025:
Step 1: Go to the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee
Step 2: Tab on the WBJEE Section
Step 3: Click on the WBJEE Result 2025 link
Step 4: Login with your application id and date of birth
Step 5: WBJEE Result 2025 will be displayed on your screen
Step 6: Download WBJEE scorecard for future use
|Updated on 2:39 PM
|
WBJEE Result 2025 Live: Rank card, final answer key Out
Candidates can check WBJEE Rank Card 2025 and WBJEE Final Answer Key on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.
Related Stories
How to Check WBJEE Result 2025?
To check the WBJEE Result 2025 on the official website, candidates can follow these steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the WBJEE 2025 Result Link
Step 3: Enter your login details, like application number and password.
Step 4: Check and download the result for future use.
If any candidate finds an issue with their WBJEE 2025 result or score, they can raise an objection within 24 hours of result declaration. To do this, they must send an email to info@wbjeeb.in along with copies of their OMR sheet, rank card, question booklet number with series code, and question-wise score calculation.
Candidates may also submit a physical objection at the WBJEE Board office till 12 noon of the next working day after the result is announced. After the deadline, no objections will be accepted.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation