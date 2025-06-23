WBJEE Result 2025 OUT at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee, Check Steps to Download Here

WBJEE Result 2025 OUT: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has announced the WBJEE 2025 Result and the final answer key on August 22, 2025. Students can check and download their scorecard and answer key from the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The window to upload SC, ST, and OBC certificates was open from August 18 to August 21, 2025. Earlier, the WBJEE results were planned for August 7, but the release was delayed after the Calcutta High Court asked the board to prepare a new merit list. The court ordered that 7% reservation must be given to 66 OBC classes recognized before 2010.

The WBJEE 2025 exam was held on April 27, 2025, in two shifts – from 11 AM to 1 PM and 2 PM to 4 PM. Check this article to downlaod WBJEE rank card 2025.

Click here: WBJEE Result 2025 Download Link