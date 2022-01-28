JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Term 2 CBSE Date Sheet 2022 Expected A Week After CBSE Term 1 Results 2021-22! Check Tentative Dates Of CBSE Practicals 

CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet 2021-22: The Central Board of Secondary Education may release Class 10, 12  date sheet after the CBSE Term 1 Results 2021-22.  Check the latest updates on the CBSE Term 2 Timetable below. 

Created On: Jan 28, 2022 10:16 IST
CBSE Date Sheet (Term 2) 2021-22 Tentative Dates
Term 2 CBSE Date Sheet 2021-22 is expected to be released soon after CBSE Term 1 Results 2021-22. It is being speculated that the Term 2 CBSE Timetable would be available within a week of the Term 1 results.  The students are waiting eagerly for their performance analysis in the CBSE Term 1 Exam and more than that they are waiting for the CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet and Time Table so that they can prepare well for the upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2022. Check the latest updates on the CBSE Date sheet and the CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical exam dates here. 

Term 2 CBSE Board Exams 2022: Tentative Date Sheet Release

For the reference of the candidates, CBSE has still not released any notice as such on when the exams would be conducted and how soon the results for Term 1 would be out. However, as per the sources, the exams are scheduled in the months of March- April 2022, and the date sheet may be released within the first week of February. This means the students would have the date sheets in their hands by next week. This is just speculation though. 

One thing that is sure is that CBSE Board Exams for Class 10th and 12th would not be cancelled now that the Covid 19 Omicron situation is under control as per the Government.

CBSE plans to conduct the exams after March 15, 2022, as per the sources, keeping in mind the pandemic situation in the country. The Board is likely to conduct the major exams first and then the minor subject exams so that minimum damage to the results of the students happens in case the pandemic situation rises.  

CBSE Term 2 Practical Exams 2022: Tentative Schedule

The sources have informed that CBSE is thinking of now conducting the Practical Exams by the end of February. These exams would have taken place by 15th February 2022, but the situation of Omicron that spread another terror among the students and their guardians made it difficult for the Board to consider these dates. 

CBSE Board Officials are also of the opinion that all the dates would be changed if the situation goes out of hand in regard to the pandemic. 

CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Mode of Exam

The Board now is likely to conduct the exams in a subjective mode as per the sample papers released portray. The maximum part of the paper would be the subjective questions of 2-3 and 5 marks while one mark questions would also be there in some cases. This may entirely change if the Covid 19 situation arises again and the students find it difficult to report at the exam centres.  The situation, however, may not arise keeping in mind the present circumstances and vaccinations in India. 

FAQ

What is the date of the CBSE Practicals for Term 2 2022 classes 10 and 12?

CBSE would most probably release the Practical dates soon. The practical exams for classes 10, 12th are expected to begin in the last week of February 2022.

Where can I check CBSE Term1 Results and Date sheet for term 2 exams?

CBSE Term 2 Date sheet can be checked on cbseacademic.nic.in and the Term 1 Results can be checked on CBSE Digilocker.

When will CBSE Term 1 Results 2021-22 release?

CBSE would release the Term 1 Results for Class 10, 12 (2021-22) soon on the official website cbseacademic.nic.in. It is expected by January end 2022.

When will CBSE Date Sheet Term 2 2022 released?

CBSE is most likely to release the new date sheet for the 2022 Term 2 exams by the first week of February
