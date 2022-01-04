Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Applied Mathematics Syllabus: CBSE Exam 2022

CBSE Syllabus 2022 Term 2: Check the CBSE Class 12th Applied Mathematics Syllabus given in the article below. The PDF download link has also been given at the end of the article.

One Paper - Time: 2 Hours Max. Marks: 40 No. Units Marks I Calculus (Continued) 9 V Inferential Statistics 5 VI Index Numbers and Time-series (Continued) 5 VII Financial Mathematics 15 VIII Linear Programming 6 Total 40

Sl. No. Contents Notes / Explanation 3.5 Integration Integration as a reverse process of differentiation Vocabulary and Notations related to Integration 3.6 Indefinite Integrals as the family of curves Simple integrals based on each method (nontrigonometric function) 3.7 Definite Integrals as the area under the curve Evaluation of definite integrals using properties 3.9 Application of Integration Problems based on finding Total cost when Marginal Cost is given Total Revenue when Marginal Revenue is given Equilibrium price and equilibrium quantity and hence consumer and producer surplus Differential Equations and Modeling 3.10 Differential Equations Definition, order, degree and examples 3.12 Application of Differential Equations Growth and Decay Model in Biological Sciences, Economics and business, etc Unit- 5 Inferential Statistics 5.1 Population and Sample Population data from the census, economic surveys and other contexts from practical life Examples of drawing more than one sample set from the same population Examples of a representative and non-representative sample Unbiased and biased sampling Problems based on random sampling using simple random sampling and systematic random sampling (sample size less than 100) 5.2 t-Test (one-sample t-test and two independent groups t-test) Examples and non-examples of Null and Alternate hypotheses (only nondirectional alternate hypotheses) Framing of Null and Alternate hypothesis Testing a Null Hypothesis to make Statistical Inferences for a small sample size (for small sample size: t-test for one group and two independent groups Use of t-table Unit – 6 Index Numbers And Time-Based Data 6.4 Time Series Meaning and Definition 6.5 Components of Time Series Secular trend Seasonal variation Cyclical variation Irregular variation 6.6 Time Series analysis for univariate data Fitting a straight line trend and estimating the value 6.7 Secular Trend The tendency of the variable to increase or decrease over a long period of time 6.8 Methods of Measuring trend Moving Average method Method of Least Squares Unit 7- Financial Mathematics 7.1 Perpetuity, Sinking Funds Meaning of Perpetuity and Sinking Fund Real life examples of sinking fund Advantages of Sinking Fund Sinking Fund vs. Savings account 7.2 Valuation of Bonds Meaning of Bond Valuation Terms related to valuation of bond: Coupon rate, Maturity rate and Current price Bond Valuation Methods: i) Present Value Approach ii) Relative Price Approach 7.3 Calculation of EMI Methods to calculate EMI: i) Flat-Rate Method ii) Reducing-Balance Method Real life examples to calculate EMI of various types of loans, purchase of assets, etc. 7.4 Calculation of Returns, Nominal Rate of Return Formula for calculation of Rate of Return, Nominal Rate of Return 7.5 Compound Annual Growth Rate Meaning and use of Compound Annual Growth Rate The formula for Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7 Linear method of Depreciation Meaning and formula for Linear Method of Depreciation Advantages and disadvantages of Linear Method Unit 8- Linear Programming 8.1 Introduction and related terminology Need for framing linear programming problem Definition of Decision Variable, Constraints, Objective function, Optimization and Non Negative conditions 8.2 The mathematical formulation of Linear Programming Problem Set the problem in terms of decision variables, identify the objective function, identify the set of problem constraints, express the problem in terms of inequations 8.3 Different types of Linear Programming Problems Formulate various types of LPP’s like Manufacturing Problem, Diet Problem, Transportation Problem, etc 8.4 Graphical method of solution for problems in two variables Corner Point Method for the Optimal solution of LPP 8.5 Feasible and Infeasible Regions Definition and Examples to explain the terms 8.6 Feasible and infeasible solutions, optimal feasible solution Problems based on optimization Examples of finding the solutions by graphical method

Term Area and Weightage Assessment Area Marks allocated Term 2 Practical Performance of practical and record 5 Term-end test of anyone practical + Viva 5 Total 10

Practical: Use of spreadsheet

Graphs of an exponential function, demand and supply functions on Excel and study the nature of function at various points, maxima/minima Matrix operations using Excel.

