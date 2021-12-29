CBSE Syllabus 2022 (Term 2) Class 12th Business Studies: CBSE Board Exam

Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

Created On: Dec 29, 2021 13:14 IST
The class 12th students of the CBSE Board have to start preparation now as the Board would be conducted by March 2022. Check the syllabus here and follow step by step to score better marks in CBSE 12th Board Exams 2022.

CBSE 12th Syllabus (Term 2) Business Studies: CBSE Board Exam 2022

Units Term 2 - Subjective Question Paper Marks
  Theory- 40 Marks DURATION:-2 Hrs.  
Part A Principles and Functions of Management
20
6 Staffing
7 Directing
8 Controlling
  Total 20
Part B Business Finance and Marketing  
9 Financial Management 15
10 Financial Markets  
12 Consumer Protection 5
  Total 20
Total   40
  PROJECT WORK (PART – 2) 10

Check the Syllabus step by step Unit by Unit below:

Term 2: Principles and Functions of Management
Unit 6: Staffing
Staffing: Concept and importance
Understand the concept of staffing.
Explain the importance of staffing
Staffing process Describe the steps in the process of staffing
Recruitment process
Understand the meaning and steps in the process of recruitment.
Discuss the sources of recruitment.
Selection – process
Understand the meaning of selection.
Describe the steps involved in the process of selection.
Training and Development - Concept and importance, Methods of training - on the job and off the job - vestibule training, apprenticeship training and internship training
Understand the concept of training and development.
Appreciate the importance of training to the organisation and to the employees.
Discuss on the job and off the job methods of training
Discuss the meaning of vestibule training, apprenticeship training and internship training.
Differentiate between training and development.

 

Unit 7: Directing
Directing: Concept and importance
Describe the concept of directing.
Discuss the importance of directing
Elements of Directing Describe the various elements of directing
Motivation - concept, Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, Financial and non-financial incentives
Understand the concept of motivation
Develop an understanding of Maslow’s Hierarchy of needs.
Discuss the various financial and non-financial incentives
Leadership - concept, styles - authoritative, democratic and laissez-faire
Understand the concept of leadership.
Understand the various styles of leadership.
Communication - concept, formal and informal communication;
Understand the concept of communication
Discuss the concept of formal and informal communication.

 

Unit 8: Controlling
Controlling - Concept and importance
Understand the concept of controlling.
Explain the importance of controlling.
Steps in process of controlling Discuss the steps in the process of controlling.

Part B: Business Finance and Marketing

Unit 9: Financial Management
Financial Management: Concept, role and objectives
Understand the concept of financial management.
Explain the role of financial management in an organisation.
Discuss the objectives of financial management
Financial decisions: investment, financing and dividend- Meaning and factors affecting Discuss the three financial decisions and the factors affecting them.
Financial Planning - concept and importance
Describe the concept of financial planning.
Explain the importance of financial planning
Capital Structure – concept and factors affecting capital structure
Understand the concept of capital structure.
Describe the factors determining the choice of an appropriate capital structure of a company
Fixed and Working Capital - Concept and factors affecting their requirements
Understand the concept of fixed and working capital.
Describe the factors determining the requirements of fixed and working capital.

 

Unit 10: Financial Markets
Financial Markets: Concept, Functions and types
Understand the concept of the financial market.
Explain the functions of the financial market.
Understand capital market and money market as types of financial markets.
Money market and its instruments
Understand the concept of the money market.
Describe the various money market instruments.
Capital market: Concept, types (primary and secondary), methods of floatation in the primary market
Discuss the concept of the capital market.
Explain primary and secondary markets as types of the capital markets.
Differentiate between capital market and money market.
Discuss the methods of floating new issues in the primary market.
Distinguish between primary and secondary markets.
Stock Exchange – Meaning, Functions and trading procedure
Give the meaning of a stock exchange
Explain the functions of a stock exchange.
Discuss the trading procedure in a stock exchange
Give the meaning of depository services and Demat account as used in the trading procedure of securities.
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) - objectives and functions
State the objectives of SEBI.
Explain the functions of SEBI.

Unit 12: Consumer Protection
Consumer Protection: Concept Understand the concept of consumer protection.
The Consumer Protection Act, 2019: Source: http://egazette.nic.in/WriteReadData/2 019/210422.pdf Meaning of consumer Rights and responsibilities of consumers Who can file a complaint? Redressal machinery Remedies available
Understand the concept of a consumer according to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.
Explain the consumer rights
Understand the responsibilities of consumers
Understand who can file a complaint and against whom?
Discuss the legal redressal machinery under Consumer Protection Act, 2019.
Examine the remedies available to the consumer under Consumer Protection Act,2019

Project work in Business Studies would be including just one project and the guidelines for that are given in the Class 12th Curriculum on the CBSE Board website. Check the link here for Downloading the PDF of Business Studies Term 2 Syllabus CBSE Board 2022.

 

