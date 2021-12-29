CBSE Syllabus 2022 (Term 2) Class 12th Business Studies: CBSE Board Exam

Check CBSE Term 2 Syllabus for Class 12th Business Studies for the upcoming CBSE Board Exam 2022 in the article below. Download the PDF of Business Studies Term 2 Syllabus CBSE Board 2022 through the link shared below.

Units Term 2 - Subjective Question Paper Marks Theory- 40 Marks DURATION:-2 Hrs. Part A Principles and Functions of Management 20 6 Staffing 7 Directing 8 Controlling Total 20 Part B Business Finance and Marketing 9 Financial Management 15 10 Financial Markets 12 Consumer Protection 5 Total 20 Total 40 PROJECT WORK (PART – 2) 10

Check the Syllabus step by step Unit by Unit below:

Term 2: Principles and Functions of Management Unit 6: Staffing Staffing: Concept and importance Understand the concept of staffing. Explain the importance of staffing Staffing process Describe the steps in the process of staffing Recruitment process Understand the meaning and steps in the process of recruitment. Discuss the sources of recruitment. Selection – process Understand the meaning of selection. Describe the steps involved in the process of selection. Training and Development - Concept and importance, Methods of training - on the job and off the job - vestibule training, apprenticeship training and internship training Understand the concept of training and development. Appreciate the importance of training to the organisation and to the employees. Discuss on the job and off the job methods of training Discuss the meaning of vestibule training, apprenticeship training and internship training. Differentiate between training and development.

Unit 7: Directing Directing: Concept and importance Describe the concept of directing. Discuss the importance of directing Elements of Directing Describe the various elements of directing Motivation - concept, Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, Financial and non-financial incentives Understand the concept of motivation Develop an understanding of Maslow’s Hierarchy of needs. Discuss the various financial and non-financial incentives Leadership - concept, styles - authoritative, democratic and laissez-faire Understand the concept of leadership. Understand the various styles of leadership. Communication - concept, formal and informal communication; Understand the concept of communication Discuss the concept of formal and informal communication.

Unit 8: Controlling Controlling - Concept and importance Understand the concept of controlling. Explain the importance of controlling. Steps in process of controlling Discuss the steps in the process of controlling.

Part B: Business Finance and Marketing

Unit 9: Financial Management Financial Management: Concept, role and objectives Understand the concept of financial management. Explain the role of financial management in an organisation. Discuss the objectives of financial management Financial decisions: investment, financing and dividend- Meaning and factors affecting Discuss the three financial decisions and the factors affecting them. Financial Planning - concept and importance Describe the concept of financial planning. Explain the importance of financial planning Capital Structure – concept and factors affecting capital structure Understand the concept of capital structure. Describe the factors determining the choice of an appropriate capital structure of a company Fixed and Working Capital - Concept and factors affecting their requirements Understand the concept of fixed and working capital. Describe the factors determining the requirements of fixed and working capital.

Unit 10: Financial Markets Financial Markets: Concept, Functions and types Understand the concept of the financial market. Explain the functions of the financial market. Understand capital market and money market as types of financial markets. Money market and its instruments Understand the concept of the money market. Describe the various money market instruments. Capital market: Concept, types (primary and secondary), methods of floatation in the primary market Discuss the concept of the capital market. Explain primary and secondary markets as types of the capital markets. Differentiate between capital market and money market. Discuss the methods of floating new issues in the primary market. Distinguish between primary and secondary markets. Stock Exchange – Meaning, Functions and trading procedure Give the meaning of a stock exchange Explain the functions of a stock exchange. Discuss the trading procedure in a stock exchange Give the meaning of depository services and Demat account as used in the trading procedure of securities. Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) - objectives and functions State the objectives of SEBI. Explain the functions of SEBI.

The last part is

Unit 12: Consumer Protection Consumer Protection: Concept Understand the concept of consumer protection. The Consumer Protection Act, 2019: Source: http://egazette.nic.in/WriteReadData/2 019/210422.pdf Meaning of consumer Rights and responsibilities of consumers Who can file a complaint? Redressal machinery Remedies available Understand the concept of a consumer according to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. Explain the consumer rights Understand the responsibilities of consumers Understand who can file a complaint and against whom? Discuss the legal redressal machinery under Consumer Protection Act, 2019. Examine the remedies available to the consumer under Consumer Protection Act,2019

Project work in Business Studies would be including just one project and the guidelines for that are given in the Class 12th Curriculum on the CBSE Board website. Check the link here for Downloading the PDF of Business Studies Term 2 Syllabus CBSE Board 2022.