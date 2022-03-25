CBSE Class 12 Syllabus (Term 2) 2022 & Important Resources: Commerce (All Subjects)

Check Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Commerce Syllabus (All Subjects) and other important resources for the exam below. Students who are to appear in Term 2 exams would find it beneficial.

CBSE Term 2 Board Exams would be conducted from April 26, 2022. Students of classes 10 and 12 both have saddled up and are now in their revision mode. As only a month is left for exams to begin, it is advisable for the students to follow the syllabus to the point so that they do miss any topic or read anything extra. So, Jagran Josh brings you the combined syllabus of all commerce subjects together so that you can easily prepare for your Term 2 CBSE Exams.

CBSE Class 12 Commerce Syllabus: Term 2

Check the detailed syllabus through these links. Download the PDF version of all below.

CBSE Economics Syllabus (Term 2) Click Here CBSE Accountancy Syllabus (Term 2) Click Here CBSE Business Studies Syllabus (Term 2) Click Here

CBSE Class 12 Commerce: Term 2 Exam Dates

Check the dates and timetable of the commerce papers of class 12th below.

Subject Dates of Exam (2022) Business studies 17th May Accountancy 23rd May Economics 28th May

CBSE Class 12 Commerce Term 2: Important Resources

Economics:

Students can check the following resources like sample papers and important questions for their economic exam. Economics is a scoring subject and the students must try to score good marks in it. The overall score of the student can be improved a lot once the Economics paper is done well. Check the following links below.

Business Studies:

This subject requires both theory and practical knowledge. Therefore the students must read it with focus. Try to solve the questions given in this sample paper below to understand the type of questions to be asked in the exam.

Accountancy:

Accountancy is the lengthiest of all the commerce subjects with a bigger syllabus as well. It requires students to understand and the questions asked in the exam are based on this concept itself. Check the resources given below.

We hope the resources provided here are helpful for the candidates of the commerce stream appearing in class 12 Term 2 CBSE Board exams to score well.