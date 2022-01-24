CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper 2022 (Term 2): Question Paper Format Revealed with Marking Scheme- Download PDF!

Download CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Economics Sample Paper 2021-22 for CBSE Board Exams below. The PDF is available in the link shared here.

CBSE Economics Sample Paper for Class 12th is released and available for download for students of Class 12 below. One can also download it in PDF format through the direct link available there. Students must study the marking scheme of the exam as well through these sample papers below. Check the questions along with answers and the marking scheme below.

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2021-22 For Term 2 Released With Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme: Check Here!



CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021-22 [Term 2]: Paper Pattern - Subjective or MCQ? Check How To Prepare Here!



CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper (Term 2): Question Paper Format & Marking Scheme

The paper would be of 2 hours and of 40 marks. It is a subjective paper consisting of 13 questions overall. The questions would be divided into sections carrying different marks questions each. There are 5 questions of 2 marks each, 5 questions of 3 marks each and 3 questions of 5 marks each.

2 marks questions are Short Answer Type and must be answered within 30-50 words 3 marks questions are Short Answer Type and must be answered within 50-80 words 5 marks questions are Long Answer Type and must be answered in at least 120 words.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper: Questions with Answers

Distinguish between Final Goods and Intermediate Goods.

Ans. Final goods refer to those goods which are used either for final consumption or for investment purposes. Whereas Intermediate goods refer to those goods which are used either for resale or for further production purposes.

Distinguish between positive externalities and negative externalities.

Ans. Positive externalities refer to benefits caused by one entity to another, without being paid for it. Whereas Negative externalities refer to the harms caused by one entity to another without being penalized for it.

Calculate equilibrium level of income for a hypothetical economy, for which it is given that:

a) Autonomous Investments = Rs 500 Crores

b) Consumption function, C = 100 + 0.80Y

Ans. Given Consumption function is,

C=100+0.8 Y

Autonomous investments=500 crores

We know, at the equilibrium level

Y=C+I

Y=100+0.8 Y+500

Y-0.8Y=600

0.2 Y =600

Y= ₹ 3,000 crores

‘As the income increases, people tend to save more.’ Justify the given statement.

Ans. At a lower level of income, a consumer spends a larger proportion of his/her income on consumption expenditure (basic survival requirements). As the income increases, owing to the psychological behaviour of a consumer (rational), people tend to consume less and save more for future uncertainty.

To check more questions like these click on the link below to download the Economics Complete Sample Paper in PDF. Also, download the marking scheme of the paper below.

CBSE Sample Paper Economics Class 12: CBSE Board Exam 2022

CBSE Marking Scheme Economics Class 12: CBSE Board Exam 2022