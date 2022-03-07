CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam 2022: Important Short Questions For Practice Before CBSE Board Term 2 Exams!

Check and solve the listed questions of CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam 2022. The short questions apart from CBSE Sample Papers would be beneficial for students appearing in class 12 exams 2022.

CBSE would be conducting CBSE Class 12 Term 2 exams from April 26, 2022, onwards. The CBSE Term 2 date sheet would be released soon on the official website cbseacademic.nic.in. The Board has released sample papers of all the subjects on its official website as well.

Economics is an important subject and is a well scoring subject as well. CBSE has put forward some sample papers on this subject too. Check the short questions apart from the CBSE sample papers below to understand the questions and answer them. Check below.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Term 2 Exam: Important Revision Questions

Q1. Define stock & flow

Q2. Define Gross investment

Q3. Give two examples of the flow concept

Q4. Define externalities. Give an example of a negative externality. What is its impact on welfare?

Q5. If Real GDP is Rs. 200 and price index (with base = 100) is 110, calculate Nominal GDP.

Q6. If the Nominal GDP is Rs. 1,200 and the price index (with base = 100) is 120, calculate Real GDP.

Q7. Giving reason, explain whether the following are included in the domestic product of India.

Q8. Define the problem of double counting in the computation of national income. State any two approaches to correct the problem of double counting.

Q9. Q18.Will the following factor income be a part of the domestic factor income of India? Give reasons for your answer

i) Profit Earned by the foreign banks from their branches in India

ii) Salary received by Indian residents, working in the American embassy in India.

iii) Profit earned by an Indian company from its branch in Singapore.

Q10. How will you treat the following while calculating the domestic product of India? Give reasons for your answer.

i) Profits earned by a foreign company in India.

ii) Salary of Indian residents working in Russian Embassy in India

Q11. Governments spend on child immunization programmes. Analyse its impact on GDP and the welfare of the people.

Q12. How will you treat the following while estimating the domestic product of a country? Give reasons for your answer.

(a) Profit earned by branches of the country’s bank in other countries.

(b) Gifts are given by an employer to his employees on Independence Day.

(c) Purchase of goods by foreign tourists

Q13. Explain the precautions that should be taken estimating national income by expenditure method (by value-added method).

Q14. Define the problem of double counting in the computation of the national income. State any Two approaches to correct the problem of double counting.

Q15. “Gross domestic product does not give us a clear indication of the economic welfare of a country”. Defend or refute the given statement with valid reason.

Q16. Define the following:

(a) Value addition

(b) Gross Domestic Product

(c) Flow variables

(d) Income from property and entrepreneurship

Q17. What are non-monetary exchanges? Discuss with a suitable example.

Q18. Explain national income equilibrium through aggregate demand and aggregate supply. Use diagram. Also, explain the change that takes place in an economy when the economy is not in equilibrium.

Q19. In an economy the saving function, S = (-) 50 + 0.5Y here ( S= Saving and Y = National Income ) and Investment = Rs 7000 . From the following data calculate

a) Equilibrium level of National Income

b) Consumption Expenditure at the equilibrium level of Income

Q20. Explain the working of the investment multiplier with the help of a numerical example.

