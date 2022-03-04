CBSE Date Sheet 2022 For Class 10, 12 (Term 2) To Release Soon! Students To Get Preparation Time For Competitive Exams

CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet for Class 10 and 12 would be released soon on cbse.gov.in. Check the latest updates on the CBSE Term 1 Results and CBSE Term 2 Time Table below.

CBSE Date Sheet for Term 2 Exams is much awaited by the students of CBSE Class 10th and 12th. The CBSE Term 1 Results 2021-22 have also been long-awaited by the students and many suspected that the Term 2 Date Sheet would be released after the Term 1 Results. Now it has been reported by many media houses that the Term 2 Date sheet would be prepared in coordination with the various competitive exams that take place after the senior secondary level in India such as JEE Main, NEET etc.

CBSE Date Sheet (Term 2): Class 10, 12 Latest Updates

The CBSE Term 2 Time Table for classes 10th and 12th would soon be released on the official website of the CBSE Board, cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. Check Jagran Josh regularly for the latest updates on the CBSE Board exams 2022.

Now that National Testing Agency, NTA, has announced the dates for JEE Main exam 2022, of which the first phase would be conducted from April 16-17 and the second phase would be conducted from May 24-25, the students are expecting the date sheet of CBSE Board in accordance with these exams.

Many students protested on the social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook as their Board exams are sandwiched between the competitive exams that decide their career paths. The two major exams JEE Main and NEET are taken by more than 10 lakh students every year across the country.

After the dates for JEE Main were released, CISCE also released its date sheet on 3rd March 2022. Just like CISCE Haryana Board also released its date sheet while the other states whose date sheet had been released earlier are trying to modify the date sheet that had been released. Telangana and West Bengal are the states to name a few.

CBSE had released a notice that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams would be conducted from April 26, 2022, onwards. To keep a check on the latest updates, keep refreshing this article.

