CBSE Class 12 Biology (Term 2): Set Of 2 Marks Questions- Important! Practice For CBSE Term 2 Biology Exam 2022

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exams would be conducted from 26th April 2022. Check the CBSE class 12 Biology questions carrying 2 marks for the preparation of the CBSE 12th Biology Term 2 Syllabus.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exams are to be conducted from April 26 this year as per the notice released by the Board. The CBSE Board sample papers are also released on cbseacademic.nic.in. The students can check the papers through the link below. The students can see that the paper would be divided into 2, 3, 4 marks questions. The students must know that solving as many two marks questions would help the students score more marks and also save time for long answer questions in the paper.

Check the important two marks questions below as they are present in the CBSE Sample papers released below.

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2021-22 With Answers & Marking Scheme: Free PDF Download!



CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam 2022: Important 2 Marks Questions

Solve the following questions

Name and explain 4 lymphoid organs present in humans. What is an autoimmune disease? Give an example. Certain fungi form a symbiotic association with the roots of higher plants and both partners gain benefits from this association. How is this association beneficial to plants? Organic farmers have started using microbes for controlling pests instead of pesticides. Name a bacterium and a virus that is used as biocontrol agents. How this method is better than pesticide-based farming? Also read| NCERT Exemplar Solutions CBSE Class 12 (PDF Download): Maths, Physics, Chemistry & Bio| CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 Why is it not possible for an alien DNA to become part of a chromosome anywhere along its length and replicate normally? Name two commonly used vectors in genetic engineering Differentiate between plasmid DNA and chromosomal DNA? Why is it essential to have a selectable marker in a cloning vector? Why do the toxic insecticidal proteins secreted by Bacillus thuringiensis kill the insect and not the bacteria itself? Suggest two possible treatments that can be given to patients with ADA Deficiency. What are transgenic animals? How was the first transgenic cow found to be more useful than the normal cow, for humans? How are transgenic animals beneficial in chemical safety testing? List the symptoms of ascariasis. How does a healthy person acquire this infection? A patient showed symptoms of sustained high fever, stomach pain and constipation, but no blood clot in stools. Name the disease and its pathogen. Write the diagnostic test for the disease. How does the disease get transmitted? Write the role of Ori and restriction site in a cloning vector pBR322.

Solving 2 mark questions effectively in the exam would help the students score better marks. These questions would not require much writing and would generally be small numerical based questions. These questions would add to the score of the students quickly and would not require much time.

