CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet Class 12: Theory Exams From April 26- How To Revise In 2 Months?

CBSE Date Sheet Term 2 for Class 12 would be released soon on CBSE Board's official website cbse.gov.in as stated in an official notice by the Board.

CBSE Class 12 Datesheet (Term 2) 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released an official notice regarding the date of the beginning of the CBSE Theory exams for classes 10th and 12th this year. The exams would be conducted from April 26, 2022. Students are now waiting for the CBSE Time Table to start their preparations in full swing. However, now that 2 months are left for the exams, let us help you with your preparation. Students must now shift into revision mode. Here, in this article, our experts would guide you and help you to cover every part of your syllabus in the next two months. Check it out below.

CBSE Term 2 Theory Exam To Be Conducted From 26th April: Datesheet To Be Released Soon!



[Term 2] CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2021-22 Released! Check CBSE Marking Scheme: PDF Download Available



Check CBSE Time Tables (2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015)



CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Date Sheet: Preparation Strategy

Begin Revision Today:

“The students of CBSE Board must have completed their syllabus by now and would also have been done with their pre-boards. So all they need now is revision,” says the English teacher from DPS. She advised the students to not think about what they left and just begin their revision. Even if the student has prepared 85% syllabus, he/she is bound to do good.

Start Writing Answers:

The teachers suggest writing a lot of answers now that CBSE has declared the papers would be subjective.

“Writing answers would give you the skill to complete the entire paper in time and write quickly with all the thinking you need to do in that time,” says our in-house exam expert.

The strategy is that in the two months if answer writing is being done every day, the students would get in the habit of writing and would hardly fail in completing the paper.

Make a schedule: Sleep Early and Wake Up Early

The students must now start sleeping early and waking up early as they would have to do at the time of the exams. The students may not understand the importance of routine now but it is helpful when you need to wake up early for revision and attend the exam at the venues.

Time Your Paper Solving:

The students must solve previous years papers, NCERT exemplars etc and the most important thing would be to time these paper solving sessions. Solve the papers at the time you expect your exams would be conducted. Solve them in pre-noon or post noon session keeping in mind the time.

Also Read|

[Term 2] CBSE Class 12 Commerce Important Questions 2022: Accountancy, Economics & Business Studies - Check & Download PDF!



CBSE Term 2 Class 12th Skill Education Sample Papers With Marking Scheme Released: Download PDF Today! CBSE Board Exams 2022



Students must make sure that they complete their paper 15 minutes before the time the paper ends so that they can recheck it for any mistakes. This must especially be done in papers having numerical problems like Mathematics and Physics, Chemistry, Business Maths, Economics, Accountancy etc.

Keep Calm and Positive:

Even if your syllabus is not prepared, stick to it and try to complete it in one month you have. Thereafter, follow the above-mentioned tips to solve papers and time the sessions of answer writing. Many students would not have received good marks in their preboards but they must not lose hope. It is not decisive of your fate at all. You must still begin your preparation without stress and you would do wonders in the exam.

Check out the following articles for reference:

CBSE Class 12th Maths Revision Notes For Term 2 Exam 2022: Download PDF!

CBSE Class 12 Physics Revision Notes For Term 2 CBSE Board Exam 2022: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Science Important Questions (Physics, Chemistry, Biology): CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022