Cracker Barrel New Logo: What's Behind the Major Rebranding for 2025?

Cracker Barrel's new logo 2025: Cracker Barrel, a well-known American restaurant and store chain known for its Southern comfort food and rustic charm, is going through a big change in its name and look. The new logo for 2025 is a big part of this change. It will mark a new era for the brand while still honoring its long history. The change is part of a bigger plan to update the company's image and bring in a new group of customers. Why is Cracker Barrel Changing its Logo? The new Cracker Barrel logo is part of a $700 million, multi-year plan to bring the brand up to date. According to CEO Julie Felss Masino, the goal is to make the brand feel like the "Cracker Barrel for today and for tomorrow." The company wants to remain relevant and competitive in a changing market while preserving its core values of country hospitality. The "All the More" campaign to change the company's name is a big deal. It has a new logo, new restaurant interiors, and a new menu.

What was the Old Cracker Barrel Logo? Cracker Barrel old logo, Courtesy - CNN The previous Cracker Barrel logo, which was in use for nearly five decades, featured a detailed drawing of an old timer or Uncle Herschel sitting in a rocking chair next to a barrel. This famous image showed how much the brand cared about its "Old Country Store" roots and the sense of community where people would come together and tell stories. What is the New Cracker Barrel? Cracker Barrel new logo 2025, Courtesy - CNN This is a big change from the old logo. It is a more streamlined, text-based design. The image of the man is gone, and the brand name is simply presented in a brown font with a golden-yellow border. The company says this updated visual is rooted even more closely to the original barrel shape and wordmark from when it first opened in 1969.

Rebranding of Cracker Barrel The new logo is just one piece of a much larger transformation. The "All the More" campaign is a holistic effort to improve every aspect of the Cracker Barrel experience. Restaurant Remodels Cracker Barrel is in the process of updating the interiors of its nearly 660 locations. These remodels have lighter, brighter colors, more comfortable seating, and simpler decorations. The company is currently testing a variety of remodeling packages to see which ones guests like the most and which ones work the best. Menu Innovation The brand is also adding new and returning fan-favorite dishes to its menu, such as the Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd's Pie, which is a big hit. The chefs at Cracker Barrel are working on making dishes that are both unique to the restaurant and appealing to a wider range of people.

Digital and Employee Experience The change also includes a focus on digital growth, like making the loyalty program better, and spending money on the experience of employees to keep them happy and keep them working for the company. Sarah Moore, the company's Chief Marketing Officer, said in a press release that the brand's story and values are still the same. "We're honoring our legacy with 'All the More' while giving our guests new energy, careful craftsmanship, and warm hospitality this fall," she said.



"Honestly, the feedback's been overwhelmingly positive that people like what we're doing," Masino told GMA while discussing the overall rebrand.



