CBSE Term 2 Class 10, 12 Offline Exams From April 26: Check The Advantages of Subjective Question Paper Format!

CBSE Class 10, 12 Theory Exams for Term 2 would be starting from April 26, in offline mode and subjective pattern. The students can check below the advantages of the subjective type of question paper.

CBSE Board has announced that it would be conducting the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exams from April 26, 2022, this time. The notice was released by the Board on its official website cbse.gov.in. The students were also informed that the paper pattern would be subjective and offline. This means that the questions would be like those shared in various sample papers released by CBSE in January 2022. In this article, we would tell you why a subjective paper would be better as opposed to the MCQ pattern followed by the Board in Term 1 exams.

All students must note that this time the Board has said that the paper pattern would be similar to the sample papers released. Students were expecting this pattern but were not very happy about it. Many students wrote to us on social media regarding their unhappiness over the paper pattern being subjective and offline.

CBSE Term 2 Offline Exams From April 26, 2022:

The students who are upset over the offline mode of the exam must not be scared of it, now that the maximum population of India has been vaccinated from Covid 19. Also, the students must be aware that it is good exposure for them as a student and their careers. The Board and the Government of India are well aware of the situation and would not attempt to do anything that would be against the health and goodwill of the Indian population.

CBSE 10, 12 Board Term 2 Exam 2022: Advantages of Subjective Question Paper Format

Students must understand that this paper pattern has its advantages. These are listed below.

Step Marking: This is the biggest advantage of the subjective paper pattern. Where in Multiple choice questions you have either got to be right or wrong but in subjective paper even if your final answer is wrong you need not worry about getting a zero in the question at all. You would be judged by the number of steps you write. Time To Think: Students in subjective paper have time to think about their answers and write them properly as and when they think. You can also return to the answer in case you missed any point. This paper increases the value of human interaction, where the copy checker is not a machine but another human known as a teacher. Students get the time to properly frame their answer and write it. Increased Chances of Passing/ Increased Passing Percentage: Subjective papers have nothing like black and white. They are grey concepts. This means that even if you do not know the complete answer, as in the MCQ pattern you may be judged incorrectly, but in the subjective pattern, you would have a chance to get at least half or more than that in your answer. Excitement: Students have the excitement and zeal to write. Like in the MCQs pattern if any candidate does not know 5 answers out of 15, he would be losing hope in all the papers. But in a subjective pattern, the students would not find themselves demotivated at all. Syllabus Coverage: Students can cover even 80% of their syllabus and find themselves passed in the Board exams in case of subjective paper patterns. In an objective pattern, the students were either here or there.

So the students who are feeling upset about the subjective offline paper pattern must not be negative. Be positive in your approach and the education system is for you.

