CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Datesheet 2022: To Release Soon! Check CBSE Time Tables (2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015)

CBSE is expected to release the CBSE Date sheet for class 10, 12 Term 2 Board Exams 2021-22 soon on the official website. Will the CBSE exams be cancelled is the major question among students. But the Board has released no such notice yet. Check the latest updates on CBSE Datesheet below.

CBSE Board has recently released CBSE Class 10, 12 Sample papers of all subjects on the official website cbseacademic.nic.in. Now that the sample papers have been released, experts expect the datesheet to be released by the Board as well. The timings are vague, but many teachers and principals of the CBSE Schools expect anytime between the last week of January- February 1st week. CBSE however has not yet released any information on whether the date-sheet would be released or not. Neither has it commented yet on conducting the CBSE Term 2 Board Exams in person or online. Check all the latest information on the CBSE Board Term 2 Datesheet / Timetable below.

CBSE Datesheet (Term 2) 2021-22: Releasing Soon!

The CBSE Board has released the exam syllabus and the sample papers a week back on its official website. The Board had earlier informed the students and the schools that if the health and pandemic condition is conducive to conduct exams then the Board would conduct a pen-paper module but in case the cases are on the rise, the exams would be conducted as in Term 1 or the candidates appearing would be judged on the scores of Term 1 as final.

Will CBSE Exams (Term 2) Get Cancelled?

Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE’s controller of examinations spoke to the leading News Agency IANS, “If the situation gets worse, only then the second term of examinations will not be held. Marks obtained in the first phase will be considered final and based on them, the results will be prepared. But if such a situation does not arise and the second term is held successfully, the final result will be decided on the basis of 50-50 per cent marks of these two terms.”

CBSE Class 10, 12 Previous Year Date Sheets:

Check CBSE Board Term 1 2021-22 Major Subjects datesheet below

Check CBSE Board Class 12 Major Subjects Datesheet 2021-22 here (Term 1)

Check CBSE Revised Datesheet for classes 10, 12 for year 2021 below

Class 10th CBSE Datesheet 2019

CBSE Date Sheet 2018: Class 12th and Class 10th

CBSE Date Sheet 2017: Class12th and Class 10th

CBSE Date Sheet 2016: Class12th and Class 10th

CBSE Date Sheet 2015: Class12th and Class 10th