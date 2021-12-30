Check Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2022. It is important for the preparation of the upcoming Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Economics board exam 2022.

Check Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2022. It is important for the preparation of the upcoming Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Economics board exam 2022. Students preparing for Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Economics board exam 2022 can download the Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus from the link given at the end of this article and can plan their studies accordingly.

NCERT Books for Class 12 (PDF): All Subjects - Subject-wise & Chapter-wise!

Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2022: CBSE Board Exam 2022

Term 2 - Subjective Question Paper Theory: 40 Marks Time: 2 Hours Marks Periods Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics ▪ National Income and Related Aggregates 10 23 ▪ Determination of Income and Employment 12 22 Sub Total 22 45 Part B: Indian Economic Development ▪ Current challenges facing Indian Economy ● Employment ● Infrastructure ● Sustainable Economic Development 12 18 ▪ Development Experience of India – A Comparison with Neighbours- ● Comparative Development Experience of India and its Neighbours 06 12 Sub Total 40 75 Project Work: 10 Marks

Term – II

Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics

Unit 1: National Income and Related Aggregates

What is Macroeconomics?

Basic concepts in macroeconomics: consumption goods, capital goods, final goods,

intermediate goods; stocks and flows; gross investment and depreciation.

Circular flow of income (two sector model); Methods of calculating National Income - Value

Added or Product method, Expenditure method, Income method.

Aggregates related to National Income:

Gross National Product (GNP), Net National Product (NNP), Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

and Net Domestic Product (NDP) - at market price, at factor cost; Real and Nominal GDP.

GDP and Welfare

Unit 3: Determination of Income and Employment

Aggregate demand and its components.

Propensity to consume and propensity to save (average and marginal).

Short-run equilibrium output; investment multiplier and its mechanism.

Meaning of full employment and involuntary unemployment.

Problems of excess demand and deficient demand; measures to correct them - changes in

government spending, taxes and money supply through Bank Rate, CRR, SLR, Repo Rate and

Reverse Repo Rate, Open Market Operations, Margin requirement.

Part B: Indian Economic Development

Unit 7: Current challenges facing Indian Economy

Employment: Growth and changes in work force participation rate in formal and informal

sectors; problems and policies

Infrastructure: Meaning and Types: Case Studies: Health: Problems and Policies- A critical

assessment;

Sustainable Economic Development: Meaning, Effects of Economic Development on

Resources and Environment, including global warming

Unit 8: Development Experience of India:

A comparison with neighbours

India and Pakistan

India and China

Issues: economic growth, population, sectoral development and other Human Development

Indicators

Part C: Project in Economics (Get PDF)

Download Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2022 For Term 2 CBSE 12th Economics Board Exam 2022 Preparation