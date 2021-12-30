Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2022: CBSE Board Exam 2022

Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

Created On: Dec 30, 2021 11:38 IST
Check Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2022. It is important for the preparation of the upcoming Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Economics board exam 2022. Students preparing for Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Economics board exam 2022 can download the Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus from the link given at the end of this article and can plan their studies accordingly.

Term 2 - Subjective Question Paper

Theory: 40 Marks Time: 2 Hours

Marks

Periods

Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics

    

▪ National Income and Related Aggregates

10

23

▪ Determination of Income and Employment

12

22

Sub Total

22

45

Part B: Indian Economic Development

    

▪ Current challenges facing Indian Economy

● Employment

● Infrastructure

● Sustainable Economic Development

12

18

▪ Development Experience of India – A Comparison with Neighbours-

● Comparative Development Experience of India and its Neighbours

06

12

Sub Total

40

75

Project Work: 10 Marks

    

Term – II

Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics

Unit 1: National Income and Related Aggregates

What is Macroeconomics?

Basic concepts in macroeconomics: consumption goods, capital goods, final goods,

intermediate goods; stocks and flows; gross investment and depreciation.

Circular flow of income (two sector model); Methods of calculating National Income - Value

Added or Product method, Expenditure method, Income method.

Aggregates related to National Income:

Gross National Product (GNP), Net National Product (NNP), Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

and Net Domestic Product (NDP) - at market price, at factor cost; Real and Nominal GDP.

GDP and Welfare

Unit 3: Determination of Income and Employment

Aggregate demand and its components.

Propensity to consume and propensity to save (average and marginal).

Short-run equilibrium output; investment multiplier and its mechanism.

Meaning of full employment and involuntary unemployment.

Problems of excess demand and deficient demand; measures to correct them - changes in

government spending, taxes and money supply through Bank Rate, CRR, SLR, Repo Rate and

Reverse Repo Rate, Open Market Operations, Margin requirement.

Part B: Indian Economic Development

Unit 7: Current challenges facing Indian Economy

Employment: Growth and changes in work force participation rate in formal and informal

sectors; problems and policies

Infrastructure: Meaning and Types: Case Studies: Health: Problems and Policies- A critical

assessment;

Sustainable Economic Development: Meaning, Effects of Economic Development on

Resources and Environment, including global warming

Unit 8: Development Experience of India:

A comparison with neighbours

India and Pakistan

India and China

Issues: economic growth, population, sectoral development and other Human Development

Indicators

Part C: Project in Economics (Get PDF)

Download Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2022 For Term 2 CBSE 12th Economics Board Exam 2022 Preparation

