Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2022: CBSE Board Exam 2022
|
Term 2 - Subjective Question Paper
Theory: 40 Marks Time: 2 Hours
|
Marks
|
Periods
|
Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics
|
▪ National Income and Related Aggregates
|
10
|
23
|
▪ Determination of Income and Employment
|
12
|
22
|
Sub Total
|
22
|
45
|
Part B: Indian Economic Development
|
▪ Current challenges facing Indian Economy
● Employment
● Infrastructure
● Sustainable Economic Development
|
12
|
18
|
▪ Development Experience of India – A Comparison with Neighbours-
● Comparative Development Experience of India and its Neighbours
|
06
|
12
|
Sub Total
|
40
|
75
|
Project Work: 10 Marks
Term – II
Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics
Unit 1: National Income and Related Aggregates
What is Macroeconomics?
Basic concepts in macroeconomics: consumption goods, capital goods, final goods,
intermediate goods; stocks and flows; gross investment and depreciation.
Circular flow of income (two sector model); Methods of calculating National Income - Value
Added or Product method, Expenditure method, Income method.
Aggregates related to National Income:
Gross National Product (GNP), Net National Product (NNP), Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
and Net Domestic Product (NDP) - at market price, at factor cost; Real and Nominal GDP.
GDP and Welfare
Unit 3: Determination of Income and Employment
Aggregate demand and its components.
Propensity to consume and propensity to save (average and marginal).
Short-run equilibrium output; investment multiplier and its mechanism.
Meaning of full employment and involuntary unemployment.
Problems of excess demand and deficient demand; measures to correct them - changes in
government spending, taxes and money supply through Bank Rate, CRR, SLR, Repo Rate and
Reverse Repo Rate, Open Market Operations, Margin requirement.
Part B: Indian Economic Development
Unit 7: Current challenges facing Indian Economy
Employment: Growth and changes in work force participation rate in formal and informal
sectors; problems and policies
Infrastructure: Meaning and Types: Case Studies: Health: Problems and Policies- A critical
assessment;
Sustainable Economic Development: Meaning, Effects of Economic Development on
Resources and Environment, including global warming
Unit 8: Development Experience of India:
A comparison with neighbours
India and Pakistan
India and China
Issues: economic growth, population, sectoral development and other Human Development
Indicators
Part C: Project in Economics (Get PDF)
