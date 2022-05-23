CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam 2022 (Term 2): Check Practice Questions By Experts For Last Minute Revision

Check important practice questions for CBSE Class 12 Economics to revise the syllabus before Term 2 Exam 2022. These questions are suggested by experts for last minute preparations.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Important Questions 2022: Given below is the set of important questions which are suggested by the experts to practice for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Economics Term 2 Exam 2022. These questions are best for last minute revision and fine tune your preparations for the exam.

Check CBSE Class 12 Economics Practice Questions below:

1. An economy is in equilibrium. Calculate investment expenditure from the following .

National income = 800

Marginal propensity to save = 0.3

Autonomous consumption expenditure =100

2. Calculate Autonomous consumption expenditure from the following data about an economy which is in equilibrium:

National income= 1,200.

Marginal propensity to save= 0.20 .

Investment expenditure= 100

CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper & Marking Scheme for Board Exam 2022

CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus for Term 2 Exam 2022

3. What is 'deficient demand'? Explain the role of 'bank rate' in removing it.

4. Define the worker population ratio.

5. Unemployment and poverty are reflections of each other. Give reason.

6. "The gap between the growth of GDP and Employment is widening." State the trend which highlight this phenomenon.

7. "It is necessary to create employment in the formal sector rather than in the informal sector". Defend or refute the given statement with valid arguments.

8. The following table shows the distribution of workforce in India for the year 1972- 73, analyse it and give reasons for the nature of work force distribution.

9. Infrastructure contributes to the economic development of a country. Do you agree? Explain.

10. Justify that energy crisis can be overcome with the use of renewable sources of energy.

11. Explain how the opportunity costs of negative environmental impact are high.

12. Is environmental crisis a recent phenomenon? If so, why?

13. What do you mean by GDP growth rate?

14. The complementarity between the structure of growth and the GDP growth appears quite different from that shown by the historical experience of the developed countries. Comment.

15. Write three observations on the structure of growth in India, Pakistan and China.

16. Mention the salient demographic indicators of China, Pakistan and India.

17. Case-based question:

Read the following case and answer the following: Women constitute about half of the total population in India. They suffer many disadvantages as compared to men in the areas of education, participation in economic activities and healthcare. The deterioration in the child sex ration in country from 927 in 2001 to 914 in 2011 point to growing incident of foeticide. Close to 3,00,000 girl children aged below 15 years are not only married but have already borne children at least once. More than 50 per cent of married women in age group of 15-49 year have anaemia and nutritional anaemia caused by iron deficiency, which has contributed to 19 per cent of maternal deaths. Abortions are also a major cause of maternal morbidity and mortality in India.

I.Why in India women suffer from many disadvantages as compare to men? II. What is the reason for low child sex ratio in India during 2001 to 2011? III. What is the reason for maternal death in India? IV. What steps should be taken to improve health system in India?

18. Explain how ‘Non-Monetary Exchanges’ impact the use of Gross Domestic Product as an index of economic welfare.

19. Define the following:

(a) Value Addition (b) Gross Domestic Product

20. Given the Following data, find the value of “Gross Domestic Capital Formation” and “Operating Surplus”.

Also Read:

CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam (Term 2) 2022: Important Short Questions For Practice- Best Study Material

[Term 2] CBSE Class 12 Commerce Important Questions 2022: Accountancy, Economics & Business Studies - Check & Download PDF!