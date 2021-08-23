Term 2 - CBSE Class 12 Syllabus Economics 2021-22: Download PDF

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Aug 23, 2021 16:14 IST
Term 2 - CBSE Class 12 Syllabus Economics 2021-22
Term 2 - CBSE Class 12 Syllabus Economics 2021-22

Check (Term 2) CBSE Class 12 Syllabus Economics 2021-22 PDF and plan your studies accordingly. Students preparing for CBSE Class 12 Economics board exam 2021-22 are advised to download this syllabus and plan their studies accordingly.

(Term 2) CBSE Class 12 Syllabus Economics 2021-22

Term 2 - SUBJECTIVE QUESTION PAPER

Theory: 40 Marks Time: 2 Hours

Marks

Periods

Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics

 

 

▪ National Income and Related Aggregates

10

23

▪ Determination of Income and Employment

12

22

Sub Total

22

45

Part B: Indian Economic Development

 

 

Current challenges facing Indian Economy

● Employment

● Infrastructure

● Sustainable Economic Development

12

18

▪ Development Experience of India – A Comparison with Neighbours- ● Comparative Development Experience of India and its Neighbours

06

12

Sub-Total

18

30

Total

40

75

Project Work: 10 Marks

 

 

Term – II 

Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics 

Unit 1: National Income and Related Aggregates 23 Periods 

What is Macroeconomics?

Basic concepts in macroeconomics: consumption goods, capital goods, final goods, intermediate goods; stocks and flows; gross investment and depreciation.

Circular flow of income (two sector model); Methods of calculating National Income - Value

Added or Product method, Expenditure method, Income method.

Aggregates related to National Income:

Gross National Product (GNP), Net National Product (NNP), Gross Domestic Product (GDP)  and Net Domestic Product (NDP) - at market price, at factor cost; Real and Nominal GDP.

GDP and Welfare

Unit 3: Determination of Income and Employment 22 Periods 

Aggregate demand and its components.

Propensity to consume and propensity to save (average and marginal).

Short-run equilibrium output; investment multiplier and its mechanism.

Meaning of full employment and involuntary unemployment.

Problems of excess demand and deficient demand; measures to correct them - changes in

government spending, taxes and money supply through Bank Rate, CRR, SLR, Repo Rate and

Reverse Repo Rate, Open Market Operations, Margin requirement.

Part B: Indian Economic Development 

Unit 7: Current challenges facing Indian Economy 18 Periods 

Employment: Growth and changes in work force participation rate in formal and informal

sectors; problems and policies

Infrastructure: Meaning and Types: Case Studies: Health: Problems and Policies- A critical

assessment;

Sustainable Economic Development: Meaning, Effects of Economic Development on

Resources and Environment, including global warming

Unit 8: Development Experience of India: 12 Periods 

A comparison with neighbours

India and Pakistan

India and China

Issues: economic growth, population, sectoral development and other Human Development

Indicators

Part C: Project in Economics 15 Periods 

Prescribed Books: 

1. Statistics for Economics, NCERT

2. Indian Economic Development, NCERT

3. Introductory Microeconomics, NCERT

4. Macroeconomics, NCERT

5. Supplementary Reading Material in Economics, CBSE

(Term 2) CBSE Class 12 Syllabus Economics 2021-22 PDF

