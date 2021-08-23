Term 2 - CBSE Class 12 Syllabus Economics 2021-22: Download PDF

Check (Term 2) CBSE Class 12 Syllabus Economics 2021-22 PDF and plan your studies accordingly. Students preparing for CBSE Class 12 Economics board exam 2021-22 are advised to download this syllabus and plan their studies accordingly.
(Term 2) CBSE Class 12 Syllabus Economics 2021-22
Term 2 - SUBJECTIVE QUESTION PAPER
Theory: 40 Marks Time: 2 Hours
Marks
Periods
Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics
▪ National Income and Related Aggregates
10
23
▪ Determination of Income and Employment
12
22
Sub Total
22
45
Part B: Indian Economic Development
Current challenges facing Indian Economy
● Employment
● Infrastructure
● Sustainable Economic Development
12
18
▪ Development Experience of India – A Comparison with Neighbours- ● Comparative Development Experience of India and its Neighbours
06
12
Sub-Total
18
30
Total
40
75
Project Work: 10 Marks
Term – II
Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics
Unit 1: National Income and Related Aggregates 23 Periods
What is Macroeconomics?
Basic concepts in macroeconomics: consumption goods, capital goods, final goods, intermediate goods; stocks and flows; gross investment and depreciation.
Circular flow of income (two sector model); Methods of calculating National Income - Value
Added or Product method, Expenditure method, Income method.
Aggregates related to National Income:
Gross National Product (GNP), Net National Product (NNP), Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Net Domestic Product (NDP) - at market price, at factor cost; Real and Nominal GDP.
GDP and Welfare
Unit 3: Determination of Income and Employment 22 Periods
Aggregate demand and its components.
Propensity to consume and propensity to save (average and marginal).
Short-run equilibrium output; investment multiplier and its mechanism.
Meaning of full employment and involuntary unemployment.
Problems of excess demand and deficient demand; measures to correct them - changes in
government spending, taxes and money supply through Bank Rate, CRR, SLR, Repo Rate and
Reverse Repo Rate, Open Market Operations, Margin requirement.
Part B: Indian Economic Development
Unit 7: Current challenges facing Indian Economy 18 Periods
Employment: Growth and changes in work force participation rate in formal and informal
sectors; problems and policies
Infrastructure: Meaning and Types: Case Studies: Health: Problems and Policies- A critical
assessment;
Sustainable Economic Development: Meaning, Effects of Economic Development on
Resources and Environment, including global warming
Unit 8: Development Experience of India: 12 Periods
A comparison with neighbours
India and Pakistan
India and China
Issues: economic growth, population, sectoral development and other Human Development
Indicators
Part C: Project in Economics 15 Periods
Prescribed Books:
1. Statistics for Economics, NCERT
2. Indian Economic Development, NCERT
3. Introductory Microeconomics, NCERT
4. Macroeconomics, NCERT
5. Supplementary Reading Material in Economics, CBSE