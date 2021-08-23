Term 2 - CBSE Class 12 Syllabus Economics 2021-22: Download PDF

Check (Term 2) CBSE Class 12 Syllabus Economics 2021-22 PDF and prepare for CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021-22.

Check (Term 2) CBSE Class 12 Syllabus Economics 2021-22 PDF and plan your studies accordingly. Students preparing for CBSE Class 12 Economics board exam 2021-22 are advised to download this syllabus and plan their studies accordingly.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus (Term 1) 2021-22 Released: Download PDF

(Term 2) CBSE Class 12 Syllabus Economics 2021-22

Term 2 - SUBJECTIVE QUESTION PAPER Theory: 40 Marks Time: 2 Hours Marks Periods Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics ▪ National Income and Related Aggregates 10 23 ▪ Determination of Income and Employment 12 22 Sub Total 22 45 Part B: Indian Economic Development Current challenges facing Indian Economy ● Employment ● Infrastructure ● Sustainable Economic Development 12 18 ▪ Development Experience of India – A Comparison with Neighbours- ● Comparative Development Experience of India and its Neighbours 06 12 Sub-Total 18 30 Total 40 75 Project Work: 10 Marks

Term – II

Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics

Unit 1: National Income and Related Aggregates 23 Periods

What is Macroeconomics?

Basic concepts in macroeconomics: consumption goods, capital goods, final goods, intermediate goods; stocks and flows; gross investment and depreciation.

Circular flow of income (two sector model); Methods of calculating National Income - Value

Added or Product method, Expenditure method, Income method.

Aggregates related to National Income:

Gross National Product (GNP), Net National Product (NNP), Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Net Domestic Product (NDP) - at market price, at factor cost; Real and Nominal GDP.

GDP and Welfare

Unit 3: Determination of Income and Employment 22 Periods

Aggregate demand and its components.

Propensity to consume and propensity to save (average and marginal).

Short-run equilibrium output; investment multiplier and its mechanism.

Meaning of full employment and involuntary unemployment.

Problems of excess demand and deficient demand; measures to correct them - changes in

government spending, taxes and money supply through Bank Rate, CRR, SLR, Repo Rate and

Reverse Repo Rate, Open Market Operations, Margin requirement.

Part B: Indian Economic Development

Unit 7: Current challenges facing Indian Economy 18 Periods

Employment: Growth and changes in work force participation rate in formal and informal

sectors; problems and policies

Infrastructure: Meaning and Types: Case Studies: Health: Problems and Policies- A critical

assessment;

Sustainable Economic Development: Meaning, Effects of Economic Development on

Resources and Environment, including global warming

Unit 8: Development Experience of India: 12 Periods

A comparison with neighbours

India and Pakistan

India and China

Issues: economic growth, population, sectoral development and other Human Development

Indicators

Part C: Project in Economics 15 Periods

Prescribed Books:

1. Statistics for Economics, NCERT

2. Indian Economic Development, NCERT

3. Introductory Microeconomics, NCERT

4. Macroeconomics, NCERT

5. Supplementary Reading Material in Economics, CBSE

(Term 2) CBSE Class 12 Syllabus Economics 2021-22 PDF