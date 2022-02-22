CBSE Class 12 Business Studies (Term 2): Important 2 & 3 Marks Questions- CBSE 12th Business Studies Exam 2022

Solve the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Term 2 - important questions for 2 and 3 marks below for better practice for CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022.

Central Board of Secondary Education would be conducting CBSE Term 2 Board exams from April 26, 2022. Students can check the CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers from the official website and the article listed below for direct PDF download for free. Also now the students are waiting for CBSE Term 1 Results 2021-22 and also the CBSE Term 2 Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2022.

Term 2 - CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2021-22 Released! Check & Download PDF Of CBSE Marking Scheme



[Term 2] CBSE Class 12 Commerce Important Questions 2022: Accountancy, Economics & Business Studies - Check & Download PDF!



CBSE Class 12 Business Studies: Important 2 & 3 Marks Questions

However, not just sample papers would do justice to your preparation. They just provide you with a rough idea of what the CBSE Business Studies paper would be like. But the important 2 and 3 marks questions listed below would helo the student score good marks in their exams. Check these questions and study well for your exams.

Solve the following questions below.

1. Mention two techniques of estimating manpower requirements.

2. Charu is a chartered accountant in Prakash Ltd. During the course of meeting with directors she came to know that as against the previous years, this year company is going to declare handsome dividend offer. It is observed that when such news becomes public then the share market jumps up. Considering it, Charu purchased a large number of company shares before this news reached the public.

Identify the type of malpractice used by Charu. Name the authority which regulates such behaviour.

3. Babita Ltd. is engaged in manufacturing machine components. The target production is 250 units per day per worker. The company had been successfully attaining this target until two months ago. Over the last two months, it has been observed that daily production varies between 200-210 units per worker. Name the function of management and identify the step in the process of this function which helped in finding out that the actual production of a worker is less than the set target.

4. D & D Ltd. is a large manufacturing unit. Recently, the company has conducted the ‘time’ and ‘motion’ studies and concluded that on average a worker could produce 120 units per day. However, it has been noticed that the average daily production of a worker is in the range of 80-90 units. Which function of management is needed to ensure that the actual performance is in accordance with the performance as per ‘time’ and ‘motion ‘studies? State four features of this function of management

5. An organisation provides security services. It requires such candidates who are reliable and don’t leak out the secrets of their clients. What step should be incorporated in the selection process?

6. Name the financial instrument which may be used in the following situations:

(i) A company needs funds to meet floatation costs in order to issue equity shares in the market.

(ii) The instrument that is issued during the period of tight liquidity when the deposit growth of banks is slow but demand for credit is high.

7. Ramesh is working under the guidance of Harish, a carpenter. For the last three years to learn the different skills of this job. Name and explain the method of training Ramesh is Undergoing.

8. State the importance of directing Or Explain any three features of formal communication.

9. In a meeting, General manager is of the view that profit maximization is the main objective of financial management, while you as a finance manager believe that -wealth maximization is the most important objective. Justify your position to convince the board member by giving suitable reasons.

10. Explain the trading procedure on a stock exchange.

