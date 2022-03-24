Which Books Other Than NCERTs Are Important For CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exams?

Check the list of books you can refer to apart from the NCERT Books to score good marks in CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exams 2022.

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 exams, as well as Class 12 term 2 exams, are to begin from April 26, 2022. Not enough time is left for the students of Board exams. The students have started their revision process and are now brushing up their books. We discussed in our previous article how NCERT books are important for CBSE 10, 12 Board exams. Today we bring you the list of books for both classes 10 and 12 which are to be read without fail for scoring good marks in the CBSE Board exams.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exams 2022: Best Books Other Than NCERT

Here is a list of books you can refer to apart from NCERT books for CBSE Class 12 Term 2 exams:

Subject Best Books For Class 12 (Other than NCERT) English CBSE Chapter Wise/Topic Wise Question Bank, Oswaal Publications Maths Senior secondary school maths – Class 12, R S Aggarwal NCERT Exemplar Mathematics Mathematics Class XII (Set of 2 volumes), R D Sharma Physics Concepts of Physics, HC Verma NCERT Exemplar Physics Objective Physics, D.C. Pandey Fundamentals of Physics, Halliday, Resnick and Walker Chemistry ABC of Chemistry, Modern Publications NCERT Exemplar, Chemistry Physical Chemistry, Organic Chemistry and Inorganic Chemistry, O.P. Tandon Dinesh Chemistry, Dinesh Biology Elementary Biology Volume 1 & 2, Trueman Objective Biology, Dinesh MTG’s Objective NCERT at your fingertips, MTG

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exams 2022: Best Books Other Than NCERT

Here is the list of books other than NCERT that can be used by the students of class 10.

Subject Best Reference Books For Class 10 Maths Mathematics for Class 10 – R D Sharma Secondary School Mathematics for Class 10 – RS Aggarwal All in one mathematics – Arihant Science Science for 10th Class: Physics by Lakhmir Singh and Manjit Kaur Principles of Physics S Chand books, – N.k Chowdhry Fundamentals of Physics – Pradeep publication Science for 10th Class: Chemistry by Lakhmir Singh and Manjit Kaur Science for 10th Class: Biology by Lakhmir Singh and Manjit Kaur Social Science All in One Social Science CBSE Class 10 – Arihant Golden guide for Social Science – Sudha Rastogi, S.A. Siddiqui, J.P. Singhal & Dr Gulshan Rai S Chand for Social Science – N.K Chowdhry Xam idea for Social Science – Editorial Board English English Communicative – Oswaal School Books CBSE All In One English Language & Literature Class 10 by Arihant Experts High School English Grammar and Composition Book by Wren and Martin for Grammar. Xam Idea Complete Course English for CBSE Class 10 by VK Global

By the above table, we do not indicate that the NCERT books are not important or the students have to study from the above-mentioned books to pass the Board exams. These are just the best reference books available in the market, guided by our experts, which can be helpful for the students for some extra help.

Students are advised to go through all the NCERT books and the exemplars thoroughly to score good marks in the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams and avoid any guides that are available in the market. The above-mentioned books can come in handy in case they need some extra help.

