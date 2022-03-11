CBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2022 (Term 2) Released: Download CBSE 12th Time Table - Science, Commerce, Arts

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet Term 2 (Science, Commerce, Arts): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet (Term 2) 2022|CBSE Class 12th Time Table 2022 (Term 2) at cbse.gov.in. The detailed time table for the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Board Exam 2022 is mentioned below in this article. CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Board Exam 2022 will start from April 26, 2022 and will continue till May 15, 2022. Students must check the complete schedule of the examinations including date & time for their Term 2 CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2022.

In the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exam, 50% CBSE Syllabus will be assessed. This will be an offline exam that will be conducted in subjective type pattern. The exam will be conducted in the examination centres allotted by CBSE. The papers will be held in the morning shifty only between 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM or 12:00 PM in some papers. Students can also check below some of the most important article links to help in preparing for the upcoming board exam.

