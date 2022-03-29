CBSE Class 12 Exam 2022: Most Important Topics In Economics, Accountancy & Business Studies| CBSE Board Term 2

Check the following important topics in Economics, Accountancy, Business Studies which are the Commerce subjects of CBSE Class 12 Term 2, 2022.

CBSE Class 12th Term 2 exams are about to begin within a month. Check the topics that are important for all the students appearing for the Commerce exams this year. Commerce subjects include Economics, Accountancy and Business Studies. Students are quite stressed about the Commerce subjects. This is why Jagran Josh has brought the topics, especially from the Commerce section for the students.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2: Most Important Topics For Economics

Check the most important topics in Economics for students of class 12.

Topic: Introductory Macroeconomics Basic concepts in macroeconomics Consumption goods, capital goods, final goods Difference between microeconomics and macroeconomics Topic: National Income and Related Aggregates Methods of Calculating National Income Expenditure & Income Method Gross National Product (GNP), Net National Product (NNP), Gross and Net Domestic Determination of Income and Employment Aggregate Demand Curve Propensity to consume and propensity to save (average and marginal) The shift of a Curve The Multiplier Mechanism Topic: Indian Economic Development Topic: Current challenges facing the Indian Economy Employment Infrastructure Sustainable Economic Development Development Experience of India – A Comparison with Neighbours Comparative Development Experience of India and its Neighbours

Other Important Topics

CBSE Class 12 Term 2: Most Important Topics For Accountancy

Check the table listed below for the most important topics of Accountancy subject for term 2. The topics must be revised very well before going for the Class 12th exams.

Accounting for Not-For-Profit Organisations Receipts and Payments Account Income and Expenditure Account Accounting for Partnership Firm Reconstitution and Dissolution Accounting for Companies Issue of debentures at par, at a premium and at a discount Writing off discount/loss on the issue of debentures. Analysis of Financial Statements Tools for Financial Statement Analysis: Comparative statements, common-size statements. Cash Flow Statement Preparation (as per AS 3 (Revised) (Indirect Method only) Computerised Accounting Steps in the installation of CAS, codification and Hierarchy of account heads, creation of accounts. Data: Entry, validation and verification. Adjusting entries, preparation of balance sheet, profit and loss account with closing entries and opening entries. Database Management System (DBMS)

CBSE Class 12 Term 2: Most Important Topics in Business Studies

Check the most important topics in Business Studies below.

Principles and Functions of Management Staffing: Concept and importance Recruitment process Training and Development - Concept and importance, Methods of training - on the job and off the job Directing: Concept and importance Motivation - concept, Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, Financial and non-financial incentives Leadership - concept, styles - authoritative, democratic and laissez-faire Controlling - Concept and importance Business Finance and Marketing Financial Management: Concept, role and objectives Financial decisions: investment, financing and dividend- Meaning and factors affecting Capital Structure – concept and factors affecting capital structure Financial Markets Financial Markets: Concept, Functions and types Money market and its instruments Capital market: Concept, types (primary and secondary), methods of floatation in the primary market The Consumer Protection Act, 2019

