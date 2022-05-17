Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam Analysis 2022: 'Term 2 Paper Tricky' Say Students, Expert Review & Answer Key Available!

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Term 2 Exam Analysis 2022: Check student's reviews, experts' opinions and updates on answer key and question paper difficulty levels below. 

Created On: May 17, 2022 14:32 IST
Modified On: May 17, 2022 14:41 IST
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Term 2 Exam was conducted today, May 17, 2022, across various centres of the country. CBSE 12th students were seen in the morning at the centres following all the protocols of Covid 19 as mandated by the CBSE Board. 

The reporters of Jagran Josh reached the centres of Delhi-NCR to check the first response from the students about the paper. Check the student's response and review along with the expert opinion about the CBSE Business Studies paper here. 

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Term 2 Exam 2022: Student Review

The students were seen exiting the centres with mixed reactions. Some students were of the view that the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Term 2 Exam 2022 was tricky and more difficult than the Term1 exam, while others were of the view that the exam was just lengthy and this is why some found it hard to finish the paper on time. 

Dipika Kakkar informed our reporter, “ it was an ok-ok exam, I am sure that my scores this Term would be more or less the same as the last Term.”

Balaji, a student of Business Studies in class 12 found the Term 2 paper comparatively trickier than before. He informed our reporters that since he took more time in case study questions he faced a problem in completing the paper. “I think I will lose 1-2 marks just because of not being able to complete the questions.”

Overall the students based on how their paper went, found the exam to be easy but lengthy with a few trick questions. This makes the exam moderately easy. 

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Term 2 Exam 2022: Expert Opinion

The experts are of the view that there was no such question that the students should have found difficult in the Business Studies exam. “It was all from the books,” said the subject teacher from a well-known school of Noida (name hidden on request). 

Students should have taken up the short questions first and solved the long case study or numerical based questions later. This would have saved them some time- were the views of the teachers and experts in the subject of Business Studies.

The answer key to the question paper would soon be uploaded. Students can refresh this page for more information. 

Now the students have the exam of Geography coming up on the very next day. Check a few articles that would be of use in your preparation below. 

