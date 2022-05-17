CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Term 2 Board Exam 2022: Question Paper (PDF Download)| Answer Key Available!

Check and download the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Term 2 Question paper below in PDF format. Also, find the link to the answer key or the solutions below.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Business Studies exam was conducted today and the students came out of exam centres with mixed reactions. Some found the paper lengthy while the others found it tricky. Check the question paper for CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Business Studies below and download it in PDF format. Also, wait for the answer key to be uploaded in some time below.

Students can get to know the complete review and the expert opinion on the exam conducted on May 17, 2022, in the article above.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies: Term 2 Paper Pattern

The exam was for 40 marks divided into 12 questions.

There were 4 questions of 2 marks each, 4 questions of 3 marks each and 4 questions of 5 marks each.

2 marks questions were Short Answer Type Questions to be answered in 30-50 words.

3 marks questions were Short Answer Type Questions to be answered in 50-80 words.

5 marks questions were Long Answer Type Questions to be answered in 80-120 words.

The students found the case study questions a bit tricky. Many teachers were of the view that the paper was easy had the students not been complacent in their studies.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies: Term 2 Question Paper

After solving a lengthy question paper students were relieved to have completed it. Many students came out of the exam centres with happy faces while some were drooped due to difficulty in solving case study questions.

Download the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Question Paper below to view the same.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Answer Key 2022- Click on the Link To Check Answers

The answer key to the question paper this year is now available in the link shared above. The experts at Jagran Josh have tried answering the questions as per the syllabus of CBSE Business Studies for Class 12th.

